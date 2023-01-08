GA-English : No ICE and ICE train stopping at Bonn’s main station

Info

The railway's press office stated: "DB is rerouting long-distance trains travelling between Koblenz and Cologne via the lines on the right-hand side of the Rhine. This will increase the travel time for customers by about ten minutes. At the same time, the IC/ICE cannot stop in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn and Cologne Central Station due to the diversion. Instead, trains will make an additional stop in Köln Messe/Deutz, the IC will also stop in Bonn-Beuel. Trains departing from Koblenz/Frankfurt or the Ruhr area will depart up to 15 minutes earlier in order to be able to continue northbound from Cologne or southbound from Koblenz at their regular times again."

The timetable changes are included in Deutsche Bahn's online information systems. They are also available at

bauinfos.deutschebahn.com

,

zuginfo.nrw

and via the "DB Bauarbeiten" app.