Expats in the region : Bonn offers a high quality of life for European expats

Europeans from abroad living in Bonn find a high quality of life here, according to an evaluation. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Bonn is an international city in many respects. Large corporations and UN organisations attract employees from abroad. According to an evaluation on the quality of life, the federal city has a lot to offer them.

Bonn offers foreigners from other European countries a high quality of life, according to an evaluation by the British consultancy ECA International. Many foreigners from Europe are attracted to the federal city because, as a UN city, it is home to numerous international organisations. Many countries also maintain embassies and consulates in Bonn, and large corporations like Telekom and Deutsche Post also attract international employees. In the list of the 20 most liveable cities for so-called expats, Bonn comes in 14th place, ahead of other German cities such as Munich (16th) and Hamburg (18th).

According to the company, more than 500 cities worldwide were evaluated between November 2021 and November 2022. Accordingly, criteria such as healthcare, housing market, utilities, social environment, leisure facilities, infrastructure, safety, social tensions, air quality and the local climate were taken into account.

Good marks for Bonn in many areas

Data analyst Neil Ashman at ECA International says: "Bonn scored very well on all criteria, receiving top marks in healthcare, goods and services, transport infrastructure, leisure facilities and housing and utilities." Compared to previous years, Bonn has improved by several places in said ranking. However, the company did not provide information on which data was evaluated for the comparison.

The Swiss city of Bern was ranked first, followed by Copenhagen and The Hague. Chinese cities dropped in the ranking due to the Corona restrictions. The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine also resulted in both Kiev and Moscow dropping dramatically in the quality of life evaluation.