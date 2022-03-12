Ukraine war: supply bottlenecks but no cause for concern : Vegetable oil, flour and pasta in short supply in some areas

Bonn Just like at the beginning of the Covid pandemic when toilet paper became scare, certain foodstuffs and household goods are now running low in the retail sector. A branch manager of a discount store says they are receiving new supplies every day but some products are going fast.

Empty shelves have been noticed here and there in Bonn stores over the past few days. Pasta, flour and especially cooking oil were sometimes missing. But there is no cause for serious concern, said a branch manager at a discount store in the south of Bonn: "We receive new supplies every day, it’s just that people are buying these products a lot at the moment." He said that there is some evidence that a spiral of demand and concern about price increases and shortages has been set in motion. On the other hand, supply chains have also been disrupted by the war in Ukraine, which is also fondly referred to as the "breadbasket of Europe." In three nearby discount stores in Endenich, for example, not a single bottle of rapeseed or sunflower oil was available on Friday afternoon. Rice, flour and noodles were available, but the shelves already appeared to be seriously understocked.

The central bureau of the Rhineland Agricultural Association in Duisdorf is keeping a close eye on the current supply situation. In the short term, no gaps are expected in the supply of grain - and therefore also flour, said Bernd Lüttgens, deputy general manager. However, imported goods are also being used for flour supplies, and the disrupted supply chains and the strained supply situation in many other countries have caused grain prices to rise significantly, he added. Currently, grain in storage from the 2021 harvest is being processed, he said. "How the situation for the 2022 harvest will develop depends on many factors," Lüttgens said. Agriculture in the region is suffering from high prices for fertilizers and fuels, not least due to the Ukraine crisis, he said. This makes production more expensive or reduces the harvest. The association appeals to politicians not to further restrict the available production areas for the next few years.

In a checklist, the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) recommends having the following supplies for ten days per person: three and a half kilograms of cereal products (bread, potatoes, pasta, rice), four kilograms of vegetables or legumes, two and a half kilograms of fruit and nuts, 2.6 kilograms of milk or dairy products, 1.5 kilograms of fish, meat or eggs and 350 grams of fat. The complete list and other tips are available at www.bbk.bund.de.

