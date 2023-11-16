November 17–19 Bonn on Ice and St Martin's Market: tips for the weekend

Reading aloud creates closeness, is an important prerequisite for children who want to learn to read and at the same time encourages them to explore the world. Around 800,000 people are taking part nationwide and there are also exciting events in Bonn and the region to mark the nationwide Read Aloud Day. The Bonn Railway Station Mission will be reading from their diaries written between 1946 and 2022, the 1st Godesberg Judo Club e.V. will be getting books moving and the read-aloud ship will be anchored in the district library.