Earnings in comparison : Bonn pays the highest salaries in NRW

View of the Post Tower, UN Campus and the World Congress Centre. Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa

Düsseldorf According to a survey by the job platform Stepstone, salaries in Bonn are the highest in NRW. Workers in Düsseldorf come a close second.

The highest salaries in NRW are being paid in Bonn. Düsseldorf is in second place. At the same time, citizens in NRW earn significantly more than in the new German federal states (formerly East Germany) with an annual median salary of 43,940 euros, but less than in Hamburg (46,800 euros), Baden-Württemberg (47,806 euros), Bavaria (46,800 euros) and Hesse (47,840 euros).

The figures are the result of the first salary report published by the job platform Stepstone, using data collected from 620,000 women and men.

The data is not representative, but it does show the trends. The comparison is made using median values: half of the people earn more than the median value, the other half earn less. This gives a better picture than an average salary, where a small number of top earners can distort the picture.

The study reveals big differences between sectors, regions and professions. In NRW, the major cities on the Rhine - Bonn, Cologne, Leverkusen and Düsseldorf - are at the forefront. One reason is that companies such as Telekom and the Post in Bonn, Lanxess and Ford in Cologne, Bayer in Leverkusen or Ergo and Henkel in Düsseldorf are concentrated here. But there are also many companies from the service sector, including management consultants, law firms or IT specialists.

By comparison, salaries are somewhat lower in the Lower Rhine and Ruhr areas, but this is compensated for by lower rent or property prices. However, the figures for Mülheim an der Ruhr (47,464 euros) and Essen (45,552 euros) show that high-wage companies like Eon and RWE can raise the level, partly because they employ many service providers in the surrounding area.

A third less for non-academics

The study shows how professional qualifications can determine salary. The annual median income of academics is 59,696 euros, according to Stepstone. Non-academics must make do with one third less, around 40,560 euros. To put it another way: Every second academic earns around 60,000 euros and more, every second non-academic receives less than 40,000 euros.

In fact, the picture is more differentiated: in banks, non-academics earn a median income of 43,175 euros, craftspeople 41,600 euros. But in nursing homes and hospitals, the figure without a degree is only 36,656 euros. Conversely, doctors can earn 78,317 euros, academics in sales or management consultancies around 62,000 euros.

Good offers for older managers

"In general, it’s a job-seekers market," says Maik Lehmann, partner at the personnel consultancy IFP in Cologne, "good people have plenty of choice about where they can go, they always get interesting offers." Older colleagues also benefit from this trend, he said. "There is a huge need for managers in many industries. This always includes opening up options for older managers."

Stepstone expects salaries in Germany to rise between three and 4.7 per cent this year. "Employers must and will inevitably pay more attractive salaries in order to retain good employees and attract new talent," said Stepstone CEO Sebastian Dettmers. At the same time, the survey also shows where there is the greatest need to catch up in terms of pay: For women, the median income is 40,533 euros a year, for men it is 47,320 euros. This is confirmed by the occupational groups: a female craftsperson or technician can expect to earn up to 41,600 euros, their male colleague up to 45,448 euros. In the personnel sector the figures are 46,800 euros (women) and 52,000 euros (men), female doctors earn up to 69,959 euros, compared with male doctors who earn up to 93,600 euros.