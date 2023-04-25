ADFC Cycling Climate Test Bonn pedals forward

The results are less pleasing, for example, when it comes to combating bicycle theft (4.9) or the possibilities of taking bicycles on public transport (4.8). As a rule, bus and train customers have to pay extra if they want to take their bicycles with them, according to most tariffs for the Rhine-Sieg Transport Association (VRS). There are exceptions for regular customers in the evenings or at weekends. Poor marks were also given for a lack of control of illegal parking on cycle paths, cycle paths that are too narrow and presumably badly timed traffic light phases on routes. For the feeling of safety as a cyclist, the participants gave a 4.1.