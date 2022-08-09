Shots in Swisttal and Bonn : Police arrest suspected shooter of Swisttal

Police had been searching for the man last week. (Symbolic image) Foto: Axel Vogel

Swisstal-Essig After a 48-year-old man was shot in Swisttal-Essig last week, police have now arrested a prime suspect. The man is also said to be involved in another case in Bonn.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In the case of the 48-year-old man who was injured by gunshots on a country lane in Swisttal-Essig at around 8:15 p.m. on Monday a week ago, the Bonn police report an investigative success: according to Robert Scholten, spokesman for the Bonn police, a 43-year-old man has been arrested as the main suspect. The charge is attempted manslaughter. As the police announced, the officers made a preliminary arrest of the man on Thursday in his apartment in Bonn-Auerberg. Here also special forces of the police were used. The police assumes that victim and perpetrator know each other. There are indications of personal differences, possibly the act also had a financial background.

What makes the case special from the police's point of view is that the 43-year-old shooter, who fled the scene of the accident, had again made highly violent appearances only shortly after the crime in Essig. At around 8:45 p.m., he attracted attention in Bonn-Beuel during an altercation in traffic. Also with this argument with another driver the 43-Jährige had used the firearm and had shot at the car. Subsequently he had fled. With the questioning the 43-Jährige admitted now to both acts.

Shots in Swisttal: Between act in Swisttal and act in Beuel lie only 30 minutes

There was great excitement after the shots on the farm road with Essig in the night from Monday to Tuesday. Finally uncertainty prevailed as to the background and the circumstances of the act, particularly since the shooter was also still on the run. The intensive investigations of the established homicide squad finally brought the teams of the homicide squad on the trail of the 43-year-old suspect, explained police spokesman Scholten. Supported by special forces, officers had searched the suspect's apartment in Auerberg three days after the shooting. According to Scholten, the basis was a judicial search warrant. The 43-year-old was then provisionally arrested in his apartment.

In the questioning the man admitted then not only the act in Essig, but also the act in Beuel, which occurred only approximately half an hour after the shots on the field way in Essig. Between the Holzlarer way and Pützchens Chaussee it had come to a conflict between two drivers according to police around 8.45.

After the current investigations the 43-year old in his dark Audi Cabriolet tried twice to overtake a dark Opel Astra driving ahead of it. In the further process the driver is said to have overtaken the other car then in the range Pützchens Chaussee, approximately at distance of the house number 225, and to have braked out to the stop.

The 43-Jährige is said to have threatened the passengers of the other car verbally and additionally with a dark firearm - it is to have held the weapon also in the direction of the car and to have delivered a shot. Initially, the police had assumed that it could have been a blank pistol. But after the responsible traffic commissariat had arranged appropriate forensic examinations at the tire of the car concerned, it turned out the tire was shot with a live firearm.

According to Scholten, however, the police have not yet found the weapon. The car of the shooter was seized however. With this he had been on the move according to own data also with the crime in Swisttal-Essig. "According to the current state of investigation, the man is also not in possession of a valid driving license," stressed police spokesman Scholten. At the request of the Bonn public prosecutor's office, the magistrate had therefore issued an arrest warrant on Friday. And not only because of attempted manslaughter, but also because of offence against the weapon law, as well as dangerous interference into the traffic and driving without driver's license. The investigations by the public prosecutor's office and the police are continuing.

Info Shots fired in Swisttal According to police, an injured person had been reported to the control center in the evening hours of August 1 around 8:15 p.m. in the area of a field in the immediate vicinity of the B56 (Aachener Straße/Rathausstraße) in Swisttal. The task forces found an injured man on the spot. Rescue forces and emergency physician would have then determined that the man exhibited shot wounds in the limbs. The 48-year-old was finally taken to hospital for further treatment, but there was no danger to his life. The police together with a large contingent searched for a man, in addition, a police helicopter was also used. The police set up a homicide squad.