Search for lost dog : Bonn police dog Mitch missing since Saturday

Bonn Police are searching for a male Malinois dog that has apparently run away. The dog has been missing since Saturday noon. The police are asking for information.

The Bonn police are looking for their lost dog, Mitch, a male Malinois. The dog has apparently been untraceable since around 12 noon on Saturday. "He ran away from Erfurtstraße in Bonn," police officer and dog handler Stefanie Bartnick reported via Facebook. The control centre confirmed the search for the male dog upon GA request. On Monday morning, the dog was still missing, a spokesperson said.

According to Bartnick, Mitch is basically friendly and reserved when dealing with people, as long as he is not harassed. Nevertheless, you should not simply approach the dog, but contact the police. At the time of his disappearance, Mitch was wearing a brown leather collar.

Anyone who can provide information is asked to contact the Bonn police on 0228/150.

(ga - translation: Jean Lennox)