Tannenbusch, Castell and other parts of the city in focus Bonn police launch new strategic manhunt

Drug trafficking has repeatedly led to complaints in Tannenbusch, according to the police. In 2022, clashes between rival groups of offenders for dominance in the local drug trade culminated in a shooting on 30 October. During a raid in March, three suspected drug dealers were arrested and about nine kilogrammes of marijuana, 900 grammes of heroin, 700 grammes of cocaine, about 75,000 euros of suspected deal money and a firearm were seized. The Bonn police have been countering the situation since January this year with the "police action programme for crime control in Tannenbusch". Other places of drug trafficking in Bonn that have been known for many years are the areas around Bonn's main railway station as well as the green areas at the Hofgarten and the Old Customs.