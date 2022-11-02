Balance from the region : Bonn police: Quiet Halloween night

Bonn/Region Many people celebrated Halloween on Monday evening. While some of the events were very busy, the police in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district can look back on a quiet night.

Many children dressed up to go trick-or-treating in the streets on Monday, and many adults dressed up to go to one of the many parties on Halloween evening. However, the police did not have to deal with any major incidents. This was reported by the control centres of the Bonn police and the district police in Siegburg on Tuesday morning.

The Bonn police had been alerted to a few minor incidents such as damage to property, but there had been no major confrontations or even injuries. In the Rhein-Sieg district, too, the situation was "very relaxed", the police said. There were no major incidents there either.

On the other hand, there was a lot going on at the Halloween parties in Bonn. Among others, the Kameha Hotel was the venue.

