After attack on a plainclothes officer Bonn police raid martial arts dojo

According to a reliable source the investigations concern the attack on a federal police officer on November 12, 2022. Around a year and a half ago, a man and a woman are said to have recognized the plainclothes officer at Bonn Central Station as a federal police officer and then beat him up. No further details on possible motives were available. According to the GA, the two suspects may have been heading to or coming from the “Day of Democracy”. The Alliance for Peace and Democracy Remagen holds this event every year to demonstrate against a neo-Nazi march at the same location. In 2022, the counter-demonstration took place on 12 November, although the organizers had cancelled the neo-Nazi march.