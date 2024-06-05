After attack on a plainclothes officer Bonn police raid martial arts dojo
Bonn · The riot police have searched the premises of a martial arts club and private apartments with a search warrant from the public prosecutor's office. It is apparently about the attack on a federal police officer in plain clothes, which is said to have occurred in November 2022.
Bonn police have searched the premises of a martial arts club and two private apartments in Bonn's old town with a search warrant from the public prosecutor's office. Police spokesman Michael Beyer said that officers from the riot police had been deployed this morning. The searches were in connection with ongoing investigations into an “assault offense”. The police did not give any more details.
Attack on a federal police officer
According to a reliable source the investigations concern the attack on a federal police officer on November 12, 2022. Around a year and a half ago, a man and a woman are said to have recognized the plainclothes officer at Bonn Central Station as a federal police officer and then beat him up. No further details on possible motives were available. According to the GA, the two suspects may have been heading to or coming from the “Day of Democracy”. The Alliance for Peace and Democracy Remagen holds this event every year to demonstrate against a neo-Nazi march at the same location. In 2022, the counter-demonstration took place on 12 November, although the organizers had cancelled the neo-Nazi march.
Three weeks after the attack, the Bonn police published mugshots taken by CCTV cameras installed at the site. It is suspected that the suspects belong to the left-wing extremist milieu and train in the combat dojo that was searched. However, the faces are barely recognizable in the photos published at the time because both the man and the woman are wearing corona masks.
According to the Bonn police, no arrests were made on Monday. However, the riot police are said to have broken open at least one locker, which can probably be assigned to one of the suspects. At the scene, it could be seen that the officers wearing balaclavas had confiscated at least two computers.
Young female doctor describes brutal approach
One of the two apartment searches was described by a visibly shocked victim as inappropriately brutal. She reported that she lived with one of the suspects in a shared flat. “At six o'clock in the morning, I heard a loud bang. At first I thought it was coming from the street.” As it soon turned out, police officers had pushed the door open with a kind of ram without warning and entered the apartment at gunpoint. She and her roommate were placed against the wall and their wrists were secured with cable ties.
The young doctor was then also targeted by the investigators. She was taken to the police headquarters in Ramersdorf, where she had to hand in her cell phone. She would not get it back for another two weeks. The police did not comment further on the searches on Tuesday “for tactical reasons”. It is possible that knowledge of the suspects' martial arts training led the police officers to break down the apartment door instead of using the doorbell.
Original text: Philipp Königs
Translation: Mareike Graepel