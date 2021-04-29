52-year-old woman missing : Bonn police search for missing Barbara Z.

Bonn Since last week, 52-year-old Barbara Z. from Schleswig-Holstein is missing. There are indications that the woman may be in the Bonn region or neighboring recreational areas.

Bonn police are asking for help in finding Barbara Z., who has been missing since last Tuesday, April 20. The woman comes from Eutin in Schleswig-Holstein. Indications from the police there have resulted however that the missing person could possibly be in the region Bonn and the adjacent local recreation areas, communicates the Bonn authority.

According to the report, the 52-year-old woman is in urgent need of medical assistance. She is about 1.70 meters tall, of slender build with straight, dark brown, chin-length hair. A birthmark is visible above her left eye.

The missing person is presumed to be dressed in a hip-length, olive-green rain jacket made by Jack Wolfskin, blue jeans and green, ankle-high leather shoes. In addition, she carried a grass-green backpack, gray set off, in DINA4 size, informs the police in Lübeck.

Information about the whereabouts of Ms. Z. is accepted by the criminal investigation department in Eutin under the telephone number 04521-8010 as well as any other police station.