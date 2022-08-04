Incident in Pützchen : Man brakes car after overtaking manoeuvre and fires gun

Police are searching for an unknown shooter. Foto: dpa/Fabian Strauch

A man in Bonn-Pützchen threatened the occupants of the vehicle he had just overtaken with a gun and shot at their car. He had previously made two failed attempts to overtake the car. The police are searching for the gunman.

The police announced on Wednesday that they are searching for an unidentified man who shot at a car and threatened the occupants in Bonn-Pützchen on Monday evening. The police announced on Wednesday that they are now searching for the shooter.

The reason for the threat and the shot at around 8.45 p.m. was probably two failed overtaking manoeuvres. When the shooter finally overtook the car in his Audi Cabriolet between Holzlarer Weg and Pützchens Chaussee, he braked in front of it so it had to stop. He allegedly threatened the occupants of the car verbally and with a dark, as yet unidentified firearm, and then fired in the direction of the car before fleeing. A flat tyre was later discovered on the car of the persons threatened.

According to police spokesperson Robert Scholten, it is not yet clear whether the damaged tyre is connected to the shooting. The wheel is meanwhile under forensic examination to see if it might have been damaged by a projectile.

Victim did not panic

"The injured party judged it to be a warning shot and reacted in a level-headed manner," says Scholten. He did not panic. It was only after the dangerous situation on the road that he noticed the car was behaving strangely and he noticed the flat tyre. No matter what exactly happened in the end: according to the police, the overtaking action was "impossible".

The shooter is described as follows:

- 40 to 50 years old

- medium-length blond, curly hair

- was wearing, among other things, a light-coloured shirt

Police are asking witnesses to come forward with information by calling 0228-150. The police are also asking an unidentified driver, who according to current information had stopped behind the car to come forward.