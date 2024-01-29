Weather in and around Bonn Sunny and chilly start to the week
Bonn/Region · The weather in and around Bonn will remain sunny after a pleasant weekend. But temperatures will remain on the cool side. The outlook.
After a sunny weekend, the start of the new week will continue to be friendly in and around Bonn. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), temperatures on Sunday night were around six degrees, dropping to four degress celsius by morning.
During the course of Monday, it will become a little warmer again in Bonn. Temperatures could then rise to around twelve degrees. According to the DWD, however, there will be a little less sunshine on Monday as more clouds gather during the day.
The trend is set to continue on Tuesday
Temperatures will be between six and twelve degrees and it will be overcast at times. However, rain is not expected in the coming days. The DWD is forecasting the same for Wednesday. Temperatures are then expected to be between six and eleven degrees.