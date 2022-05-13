Public transport problems : Bonn residents complain about the “chaos” in local public transport

A passenger reports that there are regular delays and cancellations on line 63. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Staff shortages and sick leave with only short notice are still causing delays and cancellations in Bonn's public transport system. The main tram lines 16, 63 and 66 are affected. At the same time, a start date has been announced for the sale of the 9-euro-ticket.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Stadtwerke (SWB), the local transportation company, continues to have problems ensuring the reliability of buses and trams for local transportation services. "There are still staff shortages due to coronavirus infections, and this affects the services. For that reason, SWB Bus and Rail is still operating according to an adjusted timetable," said SWB spokeswoman Stefanie Zießnitz in response to an inquiry. The dispatch center decides on a case-by-case basis how to deal with last-minute cancellations due to illness.

In one case, GA reader Ulrich Kissmann from Buschdorf complained about cancellations and delays of tram line 63. Tram line 63 runs from Tannenbusch and Bad Godesberg. For Saturday, April 23, Kissmann noted, "Line 63 was almost completely cancelled and only line 16 was running, so there were about 50 percent of services cancelled and there was only one totally overcrowded train every 20 minutes." This "chaos" repeats itself every Saturday. SWB confirmed isolated cancellations for that day because drivers had called in sick shortly before the start of services. "Such last-minute staff absences are not as easy to compensate for on a Saturday as on weekdays," Zießnitz said.

University student reports cancellations on line 66

A university student who began studying law in April has been commuting for several weeks using tram line 66 between the Oberkassel-Nord station and the Juridicum stop. "Four times during this period, my parents have had to drive me by car because the trains were severely delayed or cancelled altogether. This is a problem for me because being late can mean missing a class and being excluded from exams," says the young man.

Several times during this period, it happened that no tram arrived on this route for 40 minutes, even though it is one of the most important local transport routes because it connects to the ICE station in Siegburg. These should be running every ten minutes. He was also surprised that departure times that had just been displayed suddenly disappeared from the digital display board as well as from the Stadtwerke apps. On the return trip home, he would take trams that were supposed to go to Oberkassel or Bad Honnef according to the display, but then ended in Ramersdorf and thus before Oberkassel. “It’s impossible for me to plan," says the 18-year-old.

SWB gives the following reasons for such unreliability on line 66: "We have the construction site in Königswinter, only one track can be used there, which means that we have to wait for the oncoming train." As well, there was a disrupted traffic light system on Tuesday a week ago and a private construction project in Sankt Augustin, "which also forces us to reduce trips, and which was not coordinated with us".

Cancellations may occur between Ramersdorf and Bad Honnef

If delays occur on these sections of the route, it is also noticeable between the Juridicum and Oberkassel stops. When the delays become too long, the dispatch center instructs the drivers to turn the trams around before the actual final stop, so that at least the journey in the opposite direction can start on time again. On the intermediate section between Ramersdorf and Bad Honnef, this results in a loss of service. As far as line 66 is concerned, SWB expects reliability to deteriorate this year compared to last year because of the construction site. In 2021, the performance rate was well above 98 percent. Almost 87 percent of all trips were on time or no more than three minutes late.

Regarding the suddenly disappearing rail lines on the display boards, Zießnitz said that it is up to the dispatchers to manage the journeys of the tram lines. "If the dispatcher decides to turn around a heavily delayed tram before the final stop, then it disappears from the display board or the displayed departure times change."

A small survey at Bonn Central Station suggests that commuters feel "that minor delays have been piling up for weeks," as Sarah Wiesner reports. The bus from Nordstadt is regularly ten minutes late. Using the line that goes to Tannenbusch for her work commute, it is similar, she says. "There and back, there is often an additional half or three-quarters of an hour of travel time." Helmut Probst, who commutes from Vilich to Wesseling in the morning, is more of a fatalist, noting, "You're often late, but it works out.”

VRS: Passenger volume even lower than before the pandemic

SWB is somewhat reluctant to speculate about the possible effects of the nine-euro ticket, which the Bundesrat plans to pass on May 20: "We first have to wait and see how the ticket is accepted. The period of validity overlaps with the summer holidays and the vacation period, when fewer people use public transport for school and commuting to work," says Zießnitz. She added that SWB would be able to adjust its schedule for increased capacity just as they do when needed for the commute to schools and the university hospital "if the city, as the client, commissions us to do so when demand is high." The municipal transportation company plans to continue looking for bus and tram drivers.

(Orig. text: Philipp Königs; Translation: ck)