End of VAT exemption Bonn restaurateurs face price shock
Bonn · From next year, VAT for eating out in restaurants will again be 19 instead of the current seven per cent. Then the exemption, which the government introduced to ease the burden on restaurateurs in the wake of the pandemic and which they extended due to the energy crisis caused by Russia's war of aggression, will cease to apply.
Many Bonn restaurateurs are threatened with a price shock - which would then also hit customers.
"We would have to pass the tax increase on to our customers," says Mahabir Singh. The owner of Bistro Eselchen in the Duisdorf shopping area had already had to raise his prices slightly a year ago because of inflation - "in the cent range", as he says. But an increase in VAT would mean more drastic price increases. "When the screws are tightened from above, we have to react," is how Singh puts it. The Duisdorf restaurateur is annoyed by this outlook, not least because he is thinking of his guests.
They have not been coming as often as before the pandemic. This is especially noticeable among the regulars. "Their pockets are empty," says Singh. Guests who used to visit him up to four times a week now only come once or twice. Werner Beckmann has observed something similar. He has been running the Italian restaurant La Vita on Kessenicher Straße for 38 years. He has noticed that people are going out less. But above all, they come earlier in the day.
Nowadays he closes the restaurant at nine during the week, at half past nine at the latest. It used to be different. So far, his turnover has not suffered greatly. He has been able to compensate for the increase in gas prices, which Beckmann says is the main reason for the rise in costs, by raising prices. His gas bill is now more than 2,000 euros, over twice what it was before the crisis.
"I can't raise my prices again"
The restaurateur does not want to have to charge his guests more for his stone-baked pizzas again in 2024. The La Vita owner gets two-thirds of his income from food sales. Drinks, which make up the remaining third, are not affected by the VAT exemption. "I can't raise prices for our guests again next year," he says, looking anxiously at the impending increase in value-added tax.
There is still hope for a political turnaround. The coalition government does not want to make a final decision on scaling back the exemption until November, when next year’s budget is discussed. How likely a rethink is, however, is uncertain. After all, according to the Federal Ministry of Finance, the state is losing about 3.4 billion euros in revenue per year due to the tax cuts.
Hotel and restaurant association sees no way for compromise
For the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) North Rhine this is not about pity. Asked if there was a compromise that could help both sides, Matthias Johnen answered with a clear no: "There is no compromise on this issue! For many businesses it is a simple matter of survival," explained the deputy Dehoga managing director for the administrative district of Cologne, which also includes the city of Bonn. If the tax increases, which is how the association describes the return to the original 19% VAT, force many businesses to close, the state will be left with nothing in the way of revenue.
Dehoga General Manager Ingrid Hartges recently quoted the figure of 12,000 businesses at risk from the increase in VAT in the coming year. According to a Dehoga survey, the number of restaurants, cafés and pubs threatened in North Rhine-Westphalia is 2,200. The reasons for this, she said, are not only the increase in VAT but also reduced per-capita sales to customers, the slow catch-up after the Coronavirus pandemic, the noticeable cost pressure in purchasing, inflation and increased energy costs.
Increase in VAT can also threaten traditional businesses
According to Johnen, not a day ends without a proprietor coming forward and complaining about having used up their reserves in view of the impending tax increases. Some of them are multi-generation businesses that have used up not only their business capital but also their private assets. It seems like a mixture of a passionate appeal and desperate cry for help with which the deputy managing director of Dehoga puts the importance of gastronomy in the foreground. "Gastronomy is the immediate, unmistakable impression of a city on guests and customers, the living room of society," says Johnen somewhat dramatically. Both the association and the restaurateurs in Bonn fear that this living room could soon look much more sparse if the VAT exemption is abolished.
Original text: Jonas Dirker
Translation: Jean Lennox