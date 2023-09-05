End of VAT exemption Bonn restaurateurs face price shock

Lack of staff and lousy wages

More and more often, the kitchens in Bonn’s restaurants remain cold. Many businesses have to adjust their opening hours or even close for the day because of a lack of staff and new recruits. According to the trade union Nahrung-Genuss-Gaststätten (NGG), the Federal Employment Agency has registered 85 vacancies in the hotel and catering industry in Bonn alone.

According to the NGG, there are 60 unfilled jobs in kitchens, and 37 training positions are still open. To fill the vacancies, the union is calling for fair starting wages of at least 3,000 euros gross. Too many companies still do not pay collectively agreed wages, and employees are only paid just above the minimum wage despite their qualifications.