Problems for shipping : Rhine level in Bonn was last this low was in August 1901

The Rhine is currently carrying significantly less water than last time. This is already having an impact on shipping. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

The Rhine level remains very low. The Bonn port operator says that a new record low cannot be ruled out in the next few weeks. Already, they say, "huge consequences" are being felt in operations.

The Rhine level, which has been declining in recent weeks, has still not recovered by midweek. Klaus Kosack, the weather statistician, reported on Tuesday: "The continuing drought continues to set new records for the Rhine level: today the level was 0.97 metres. The Rhine level has never been this low in August since 1901". The previous record holder was 22 October 2018 with a level of 81 centimetres. On Wednesday, the level was around one metre.

Gerd Thiebes from the management of Bonn's port operations believes a new record is not unlikely. Such dry days are unusually early. Normally they only occur in September and October. In addition, no significant rainfall is expected in the following weeks.

There would be "enormous consequences" at the port of Bonn. At present, the inland waterway vessels can only operate at 25 per cent of their capacity. At the port of Bonn, mainly containers, but also gravel, sand or steel are transferred from road or rail to ships and transported from there to seaports. For the 350 employees, but also for the customers who are waiting for their goods worldwide, such scenarios would have "dramatic consequences", says Thiebes.