Trial at Bonn Regional Court Riding instructor sentenced for sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl
The Bonn Youth Protection Chamber has convicted a 68-year-old riding instructor of sexually abusing and insulting a 15-year-old girl. The public prosecutor had demanded a suspended sentence.
The judgement was a rude awakening for the riding instructor: Because the Bonn Youth Protection Chamber sent the 68-year-old to prison on 13 counts of sexual abuse and insults, which came as a complete surprise. Two and a half years in prison for what the accused did to a 15-year-old girl with a passion for horses over a period of two years. The outcome of the criminal trial had already seemed ‘somehow clear’ for a week: The senior public prosecutor had demanded a two-year suspended sentence following the defendant's confession, and the joint plaintiff's representative, who represented the now 19-year-old victim in the trial, had not requested a harsher sentence either. The victim seemed to agree.
But for the chamber chaired by Wolfgang Schmitz-Justen, a suspended sentence was no longer an option. ‘The defendant,’ the judge said in his summary, ‘is an extremely cunning sexual offender who exploits his dominance.’ He not only sexually abused the girl, for whom there was nothing better than being with horses, but also shamelessly exploited the girl's love of horses - and exploited her.
Riding instructor put the pupil under pressure
The pupil took on full responsibility for six to seven horses and all the stable and yard work after the now 68-year-old was unable to work for months due to an accident. But even after his return to the farm, he did not let go of the girl. He put her under massive pressure: ‘If you don't do what I want, you'll be kicked off the farm’ or ‘You can pack your things’. Even when the teenager wanted to meet up with friends, he wouldn't allow it, reacted jealously and threatened her.
According to the judgement, the accused had ‘maliciously played on the girl's fear of losing her refuge’. He even badmouthed her parents, saying they were blocking her riding skills. When the now 17-year-old - due to work overload and constant psychological pressure - was ‘on the verge of a breakdown’ with regular panic attacks, her parents intervened and took their completely emaciated daughter to the doctor. Even then, the accused had no understanding whatsoever. Schmitz-Justen: ‘He wiped away the girl's disturbing feelings by shamelessly playing out his power.’
Farewell letter written
When the 15-year-old finally learnt from a former riding student in September 2022 that she was not the only one who had been treated so abusively by the accused, she decided to report him. Above all, she had said as a witness, to protect other girls from this man. In a farewell letter, she had written to the accused that he was selfish, had abused her trust and had exploited her as a labourer.
The judges in Bonn saw the now 19-year-old as a ‘self-confident young woman’ who had apparently regained her footing. According to Schmitz-Justen, it was ‘very fortunate’ for the accused that she was not more severely damaged. Otherwise the sentence would undoubtedly have been very different. ‘Our job,’ said the juvenile court judge emphatically, ‘is to protect the victims.’
Original text: Ulrike Schödel / Translation: Mareike Graepel