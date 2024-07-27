Trial at Bonn Regional Court Riding instructor sentenced for sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl

The pupil took on full responsibility for six to seven horses and all the stable and yard work after the now 68-year-old was unable to work for months due to an accident. But even after his return to the farm, he did not let go of the girl. He put her under massive pressure: ‘If you don't do what I want, you'll be kicked off the farm’ or ‘You can pack your things’. Even when the teenager wanted to meet up with friends, he wouldn't allow it, reacted jealously and threatened her.