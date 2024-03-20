Closures, disruptions and traffic jams Bonn's economy suffers from work on the rail network
Bonn/Wesseling. · The economy of the Bonn/Rhine-Sieg region is suffering as a result of the work being done to refurbish the railroad lines, with traffic congestion on the rise. For some companies, the costs are rising immensely.
Rail line closures, roadworks, disruptions and now waves of strikes: Rail freight and passenger transportation has had to contend with a lot. In Bonn and the region, numerous projects to refurbish the rail lines are also taking place, adversely affecting rail traffic. The Bonn/Rhine-Sieg Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) has received complaints from companies about train connections. "Businesses have expressed in various committee meetings that even the general train connections without construction work are in need of improvement. During construction work on the railways, the service is reduced even more, and taking a train is not a real alternative to going by car in these times," says IHK press spokesman Jörn Wenge.
Weakened infrastructure, weakened economy
A well-functioning rail network is important for the economy in Bonn for various reasons: rail freight transport is crucial for logistics for companies that produce goods. "The Eifeltor container transshipment station in the south of Cologne is important for our region," says Wenge. Many companies need good local public transport in order to attract or retain employees. After all, there are many people who commute to Bonn from the surrounding area.
If passenger and commercial traffic is completely redirected to the roads, there are considerable problems due to congestion, says the press spokesman. "Congestion ultimately has an impact on the productivity, profitability and reliability of companies. This weakens Bonn's competitive position as a place for businesses." And: "Last but not least, a good connection to long-distance traffic and the Cologne/Bonn Airport is also important for Bonn as a host to trade fairs and conferences.”
Renovation work and strikes cause higher costs for companies
Sabine Baumann-Duvenbeck has also noticed that many people turn to their cars during the strikes and the construction work on the rail lines. She is the managing director of the heavy transport company Viktor Baumann. "Our cranes and heavy-duty transporters now need two and a half hours to get to and from the sites. But customers only pay for the usual travel time of one hour - that's one and a half hours that are not paid for," says Baumann-Duvenbeck. The longer travel time is caused by the higher volume of traffic during rail renovation work or the strikes. "Especially when the construction work begins, it's a total disaster until people start to work from home and only those who really have no other option, such as health care workers, still have to be out on the roads," she says.
The Swiss freight transport company SBB Cargo International travels a lot on German train tracks and also observes: "In general, we are dealing with congestion at the Cologne hub and especially in the Cologne-Eifeltor area. This is particularly noticeable at peak times," says spokeswoman Susanne Meili in response to a GA inquiry. It is exacerbated by construction work or disruptions in rail traffic on the left and right sides of the Rhine. "We and our customers suffer greatly due to external influences such as construction work, short-term rail line closures, unmanned signal boxes and strikes on the German rail network," says Meili.
Company remains stuck with the extra costs
The chemical company Evonik Industries in Wesseling is one of the companies that receives some of its raw materials by rail and therefore relies on the Eifeltor freight station in Cologne. "In principle, Evonik's infrastructure is designed in such a way that shorter disruptions to the rail network can be bridged," says Stefanie Mielke, press spokeswoman for Evonik. The company tries to prepare for such situations by keeping stocks and making use of leeway in transportation and production. However, the rail strikes that come on top of this generally cause additional work and higher costs for companies. Baumann-Duvenbeck can only confirm this. In the end, her company is left with the costs incurred due to longer travel times.
(Orig. text: Selina Stiegler/Translation: ck)