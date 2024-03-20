Closures, disruptions and traffic jams Bonn's economy suffers from work on the rail network

Sabine Baumann-Duvenbeck has also noticed that many people turn to their cars during the strikes and the construction work on the rail lines. She is the managing director of the heavy transport company Viktor Baumann. "Our cranes and heavy-duty transporters now need two and a half hours to get to and from the sites. But customers only pay for the usual travel time of one hour - that's one and a half hours that are not paid for," says Baumann-Duvenbeck. The longer travel time is caused by the higher volume of traffic during rail renovation work or the strikes. "Especially when the construction work begins, it's a total disaster until people start to work from home and only those who really have no other option, such as health care workers, still have to be out on the roads," she says.