“Our History: Germany since 1945” : Bonn’s House of History puts out English publication for international visitors

The English-language publication “Our History: Germany since 1945” caters to international guests. Foto: House of History of the Federal Republic of Germany

Bonn Bonn’s House of History museum has published an English-language book which captures moments in Germany history from 1945 until now. It’s in connection with a permanent exhibition at the museum and is aimed especially at international visitors.

It is entirely fitting that this descriptive and richly illustrated book comes from Bonn since Bonn was the capital of German government following World War II. “Our History: Germany since 1945” is the perfect book for anyone who comes to live and work or study in Bonn for a few years and wants to learn more about how Germany developed after the war. It is filled with colorful stories that come to life through photos from a permanent exhibition on this topic, situated at the House of History of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bonn.

For those who have not yet visited the House of History (Haus der Geschichte), the permanent exhibition covers topics such as “The Victors Assume Control” - what happened when the allies took control of Germany or “Post-War Tracing Services” - how did family members find one another after the war? But there are also lighter moments such as “Elvis in Germany” and the West German football team winning the World Cup in 1954, for which Adolf (Adi) Dassler equipped the whole team with Adidas football boots. Side note: now we know the origin of “Adidas”. It contains artifacts including a 1951 Mercedes-Benz used by the first Federal Chancellor Adenauer, items used by German prisoners-of-war, and a late 1960’s “hippie Volkswagen transporter”. One can even watch old ad reels in a 1950’s movie theater.

According to Prof. Dr. Harald Biermann, Communications Director of the House of History, the book had been published in German since the exhibition opened but they had also been considering an English edition for some time. For many years now, international visitors make up around five to eight percent of all those who come to the history museum on the B9. Biermann says the book highlights and explains individual topics and prominent objects and displays from the exhibition.

Visiting the museum is a fun thing to do on a rainy or coolish day, and the good news - admission is free. Following a temporary closing due to the corona crisis, the House of History has been open again since May, and follows all necessary hygiene measures. Audio guides are available in German and English. If you plan to come with a group and want a guided tour, these can be arranged in advance. They are around 60 to 90 minutes long and available in the following languages: German, English, French, Spanish, Russian, Italian, Dutch, Polish and Turkish. Those interested in a tour should contact: besucherdienst-bonn@hdg.de