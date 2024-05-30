Robotics competition at CoJoBo Bonn schoolchildren steer robots through Lego city
Bonn · This year's robotics competition at CoJoBo was all about designing smart cities. We spoke to the students about their projects.
With self-built and self-programmed Lego robots, 14 school teams from NRW competed against each other in the zdi NRW (Future through Innovation NRW) robotics competition in the Collegium Josephinum gym on Wednesday. This year's competition focused on the topic of “Smart Cities”, with the teams sending their pre-programmed robots across a playing field mat to complete symbolic tasks such as intelligent traffic management, digitalization or vertical greening of buildings.
Among the participating teams were two groups of students from Collegium Josephinum (CoJoBo), who had to convince the jury with their robot projects. Tenth grader Erik and his team Adeptus Mechanicus CoJoBo have developed a small Lego robot over the past few months. It had to be programmed in such a way that it could complete various tasks on the play mat, such as transporting small objects or moving modules, in a short space of time. “To do this, we built claws on the robot that can either push or pull,” explains the student.
The challenge for his team was to find the most effective way to complete several tasks simultaneously. Every millimeter counts. Even a soft surface or minimal air cushions under the mat can impair the robot's movements. “A lot of things worked well,” Erik sums up. “But we didn't manage to transport the solar roof and the data tree into the yellow field because the robot was too far away.”
The students use the Spike programming app from Lego and the Python programming language to program the devices. With the former, the speed of the robot's movements can even be precisely adjusted, explains Erik. The project has not only allowed the pupil to expand his technical skills, but has also sharpened his career aspirations: “I've always wanted to be a teacher - preferably for history and English,” he says. “But now I think I would also enjoy mathematics and computer science.”
While the Adeptus Mechanicus CoJoBo team concentrated on the technical side of the project, the CoJoRobos team focused primarily on teamwork and having fun. “In total, we worked on the project for around 100 hours,” reports Lukas, who is in ninth grade. As the only girl in the team, Natalia, who attends the neighboring Ursuline School, has not regretted her decision. “There are lots of girls who are interested in robotics but have no idea what it actually is,” she says. Many of her classmates are reticent when it comes to typical boys' topics. “But I don't think there are any typical girls‘ or boys’ topics,” says Natalia with conviction. She has already encouraged some of her friends to overcome such reservations. “I want more girls to be interested in robotics, which is why I'm allowed to present the robotics club at school and show that it's open to everyone,” says the secondary school pupil.
Original text: Abir Kassis / Translation: Mareike Graepel