Robotics competition at CoJoBo Bonn schoolchildren steer robots through Lego city

While the Adeptus Mechanicus CoJoBo team concentrated on the technical side of the project, the CoJoRobos team focused primarily on teamwork and having fun. “In total, we worked on the project for around 100 hours,” reports Lukas, who is in ninth grade. As the only girl in the team, Natalia, who attends the neighboring Ursuline School, has not regretted her decision. “There are lots of girls who are interested in robotics but have no idea what it actually is,” she says. Many of her classmates are reticent when it comes to typical boys' topics. “But I don't think there are any typical girls‘ or boys’ topics,” says Natalia with conviction. She has already encouraged some of her friends to overcome such reservations. “I want more girls to be interested in robotics, which is why I'm allowed to present the robotics club at school and show that it's open to everyone,” says the secondary school pupil.