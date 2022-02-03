Woman dragged animal behind her : Bonn shelter seeks owner after death of dog puppy

The Bonn animal shelter is appealing for the owner of a puppy dog. The sick animal had to be put down after being rescued. Foto: Tierheim Bonn

Bonn The Bonn animal shelter is looking for the owner of a young puppy dog. Passers-by had taken the four-month-old male dog from a young woman. She had dragged him behind her. Later, the obviously sick animal had to be put down.

The Bonn animal shelter is looking for the owner of a puppy after its death. This was preceded by an incident last Wednesday (26 January), which shocked the staff of the facility. As the shelter describes, a young woman had dragged the puppy behind her on Mainzer Straße in Mehlem. The animal had screamed and was unable to keep itself on its feet.

Passers-by who had observed the scene intervened and took the puppy from the woman. The rescuers notified the Bonn veterinary mobile, which in turn called in the veterinary office. The condition of the four-month-old male dog was already critical. After the veterinarian had stabilised the puppy, a caretaker brought the puppy to the veterinary hospital. The animal had exhibited a severe central nervous system disorder, the shelter said. "Although the doctors there did everything medically possible throughout the night, unfortunately he was beyond help and had to be put to rest, which was very upsetting to us," the shelter shared in a Facebook post. Staff had previously named the puppy "Clyde".

Now they are urgently looking for the young woman who is presumably the owner of the animal and who might have bought the puppy on a classifieds portal. At least that's what shelter manager Julia Zerwas suspects. "It is strange that we have not received any information about this before," she says. Normally, the shelter would always receive tips about the owners in similar incidents. The shelter continues to ask for tips by email to hunde@tierheimbonn.de or by phone to 0228/636995. "Such incidents are not uncommon, but we have not had a case like this before," says Zerwas. The result of a pathological examination by the veterinary office is still pending. It cannot be ruled out that the puppy was infected with a viral disease such as rabies or distemper. However, another cause, such as a blow or a kick to the head, is also possible.

The shelter manager continues to be critical of the sale of animals through classified ads. It is not uncommon for animals to be sold out of necessity. In addition, there is often a lack of information about the animal's history, such as possible previous illnesses or behaviour. "It is not uncommon for people to lie and describe an animal as a family dog that is actually difficult to handle," says Zerwas. In addition, there is a lack of advice, for example, on whether the animal really suits the living conditions of the new owner. Often, the new owners are overwhelmed. As a consequence, many of the animals end up in an animal shelter.

Original text: Andreas Dyck