Weather in Bonn and the region Storm warning on Thursday

Rain is expected on Wednesday evening, and the German Weather Service (DWD) has even issued an official warning of continuous rain for the Rhein-Sieg district. Rainfall of between 60 and 90 litres per square metre is expected. The night is expected to remain slightly rainy and windy with temperatures of up to nine degrees. Strong gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour are possible, of which the DWD expressly warns.