„Bureaucratic monster“ Bonn students and trainees need a lot of patience for energy allowance

Otis Henkel, press spokesperson for AStA Bonn, criticises the bureaucratic hurdles that the Ministry of Education has created. "Foreign students have big problems with the application process. How are you supposed to explain in English what the BundID is?" he wonders. For him, the application is a bureaucratic monster. "We at AStA have been informing people on Instagram about the energy price flat rate and trying to answer questions as best we can," says Henkel. "I find it ridiculous that the concept was presented in September and now it's March and you can only apply for the flat rate. There was talk of January," criticises the press spokesman. He is curious when the first payments will reach the students. He would have liked the lump sum to be settled via the semester contribution, as with the 9-Euro-Ticket. "Then all students would have been reached," he says. he says. The bureaucratic process is daunting and the 200 euros are just a drop in the ocean. "The students who receive Bafög were already supported in the winter. That's when payments arrived," he says. But the Bafög recipients are only eleven to twelve per cent of the students, he adds. "It can't be that 90 per cent don't get any support," Henkel is annoyed.