Ukrainian refugees in Bonn : The amount of support gives courage – despite the images of war

Many people in Bonn want to help refugees from Ukraine. Foto: dpa/Annette Riedl

Meinung Bonn The first refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Bonn. Providing them with accommodation is anything but easy, given the lack of housing in the city. But the willingness of the people of Bonn to help is great and gives courage despite the images of war

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Every day, we are confronted with images from Ukraine – tanks rolling across the streets, explosions, bombs falling, including on clinics, and people fleeing their homes. The images show us how fragile peace and freedom are, even in Europe. Many people here are worried and anxious. Understandably so. That is one side.

The other side is the many, many people who have not let fear and worry get them down and who have set out to help the Ukrainians, both those who are holding out in the war zones and the refugees who are coming to us in ever larger groups every day. Willingness to help is huge in Bonn and the region. "An insane amount of support for which we are very grateful," Bonn's head of social affairs, Carolin Krause, enthused on Thursday in a steering committee meeting.

Immediately after the war began, many people in Bonn and in the region joined together to form initiatives; they collected relief supplies, organised transports and spontaneously took in refugees into their own homes. In no time at all, the former boarding school of the Aloisius College in Bad Godesberg became refugee accommodation, a flat was found in Poppelsdorf for a family from Odessa who had been taken by surprise by the war in their home country while their sick child was being treated at the children's hospital in Sankt Augustin. And even in the city administration, hitherto often seen as cumbersome and inflexible, from one day to the next the staff have created structures that help Ukrainian refugees to settle in here quickly. All this is great and it gives people courage despite the images of war. Now the main thing is to offer the new arrivals a roof over their heads. This is no easy task, considering that the housing shortage in Bonn has been a burning issue for politicians and administrators for a long time and that many refugees from countries including Syria and Afghanistan are still waiting for a place to live.