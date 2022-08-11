Floorball, Plogging, Hoopdance & Co. : These are the seven most unusual sports on offer at the University of Bonn

Plogging, a mixture of jogging and litter picking, is just one of the many sports offered at the University of Bonn. Foto: epd

Bonn The University of Bonn offers its students a wide range of sports programmes. In addition to the classics like football, basketball and weight training, there are also some lesser-known sports.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

he University of Bonn offers its students a wide range of sports programmes. In addition to the classics like football, basketball and weight training, there are also some lesser-known sports.

With a range of more than 100 different sports, just about every sporting interest is represented at the University of Bonn. In addition to the "classics" like football, basketball or weight training, there is also a wide range of niche sports and unusual training methods. We have taken a look at the seven most unusual sports on offer.

World Jumping

To practice world jumping, you need a special trampoline with a handle. Fitness exercises are performed on this small trampoline to improve strength endurance. Fast music is played. The sport burns a lot of calories and is said to be easier on the joints than any other sport on land.

Hoopdance

As the name suggests, hoop dance is a dance with hula hoops. The hoop is moved around the body in rhythmic movements. The aim is to improve fitness and coordination.

Burlesque

Many people will think of the film of the same name with Christina Aguilera, in which her character Ali Rose wants to prove herself as a dancer. Burlesque is a dance style that involves playful, charming poses. With dances in many different degrees of difficulty, it is possible for participants here to improve their fitness and self-confidence while having a lot of fun.

Burlesque at the University of Bonn: Info and registration

Break Express

If you don't feel like leaving your workplace or changing your clothes to do sports, you should give the break express a chance. Here, relaxation exercises for the shoulder, neck and back area are demonstrated within 15 minutes. These serve to promote mobility, strengthening and stretching and are thus a good way to prevent tension and signs of fatigue in the workplace. Participation is possible both on site and online via Zoom.

Info Who can participate in Unisport and how does it work? In order to participate in the sports programme at the University of Bonn, you need a so-called semester card. For a fee, it is possible to register for almost all sports events. There are four tariff groups in total. The higher the tariff group, the more expensive the semester ticket. It is cheapest for students of the University of Bonn, most expensive for external participants who have a special entitlement to participate. All information about prices and duration of the semester ticket can be found here.

Katori Shinto Ryu

Katori Shinto Ryu is one of the oldest Japanese martial arts still practised today. Participants are taught how to use a sword. Those who have mastered this then move on to a so-called sword lance (naginata).

Plogging

Getting yourself to jog can often be a difficult task. Why not use environmental protection as an incentive? Plogging combines jogging with collecting rubbish at the same time. The word is made up of the words "jogging" and the Swedish word "plocka", which means to collect or pick up. Participants are equipped with rubbish bags and gloves to collect as much rubbish as possible along the running route.

Floorball

If you are a fan of team sports, but less of contact sports, you could become a big fan of floorball. The form of the game here is similar to hockey. The aim of the game is to get a ball into the opponent's goal with a stick. The sticks are reminiscent of cotton buds. Due to the lack of physical contact, the risk of injury is low, but the fitness training and team spirit of team sports remains.

In addition to these seven unusual sports, there are numerous other offers at the University of Bonn. An overview and further information can be found on the university's website.