Statistics on average income in NRW : This is where people in the region have earned especially well recently

The average annual income in NRW in 2018 was 42,102 euros per taxpayer. Foto: dpa/ga

Bonn No less than two municipalities in the Rhein-Sieg district are among those with the highest average incomes in North Rhine-Westphalia. Bonn also does well. But the differences in the region are large.

Wachtberg and Bad Honnef are among the municipalities with the highest average income in North Rhine-Westphalia. This is according to new figures from the State Statistics Office. According to the figures, Wachtberg, with an average income of 56,438 euros per taxpayer per year in 2018, ranks fifth in the state comparison, while Bad Honnef is seventh with 55,595 euros.

Königswinter comes in just behind the two municipalities: With an average income of 53,280 euros, the city occupies 11th place in the ranking.

This puts these three municipalities in the region well above the NRW state average of 42,102 euros. The people of Eitorf earned the least in the Rhein-Sieg district with an average of 37,532 euros.

Bonn comes in far above in city comparison

Bonn compares very favorably with other major cities in NRW: with an average income of 49,278 euros, Bonn ranks 27th, behind only Düsseldorf and Bergisch Gladbach. Of the 396 cities and municipalities in NRW, Cologne ranks 96th with 45,231 euros, putting it in the top quarter.

The highest average income in the state is not earned in Bonn and the region, but in Meerbusch near Düsseldorf, with an average of 69,577 euros. The lowest in NRW is an average of 31,063 euros in Weeze.

The figures are based on the results of the 2018 wage and income tax statistics. They can only be published now because the anonymized tax data is not made public by the tax authorities until all assessment work has been completed. Spouses assessed together are counted as one taxpayer in the statistics of the state office.