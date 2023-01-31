Investment and Real Estate Fair : Bonn to still attend Expo Real despite additional costs

The Cologne Bonn Region has been advertising at Expo Real in Munich for decades. (Symbolic image) Photo: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

Bonn After the Rhein-Sieg district pulled out, Bonn wants to stay on the ball and continue to be represented with a stand at Expo Real in Munich. But this will now be more expensive.

Expo Real in Munich is considered Europe's leading trade fair for investments, real estate and location presentations. After about 25 years together, the Rhein-Sieg district is now pulling out. The City of Bonn, however, wants to stay on and is now planning up to and including 2025, which will now cost 70,430 euros a year. The money has to be made available through the budget, so the city council is to decide on it on 9 February.

"Since 1998, this fair has been used to advertise the investment potential in the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Ahrweiler region," the city informs. Since 2003, the presentation has taken place in a joint stand with the City of Cologne as well as the Cologne/Bonn Region Association with the three sub-areas Region Bonn, City of Cologne and Cologne/Bonn Region.

As a result of the withdrawal of the district shortly before Christmas, a presentation under the Region Bonn brand is now no longer possible. "In addition, the withdrawal from the cooperation also changes the cost model, as one income is no longer available," says the administrative statement for politicians. The key until now: Bonn bore half of the costs, the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis 37 and the Kreis Ahrweiler 13 per cent. At that time, the city paid 56,840 euros.

But Bonn wants to keep its eye on the ball. A future independent appearance with the sender city of Bonn would offer the chance of a stronger profiling of the city as a business and real estate location. The focus is on the service sector, where 92.8 per cent of all Bonn's employees work. An attractive and well-functioning office market is an absolute key point of local economic policy in Bonn, according to the city. In total, the office market has more than four million square metres of rental space, spread over 3700 properties.

Also in view of the goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2035, participation in the trade fair in autumn is important for intensive exchange within the real estate sector. The aim is to promote the attractiveness of Bonn as a business location. Not taking part in the Expo would "result in a considerable loss of image and damage to Bonn as a real estate location", argues the city.