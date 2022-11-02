Clinic evaluation : Bonn University Hospital achieves "Best Clinic in NRW" award

Wolfgang Holzgreve, Medical Director and Chairman of the Board of the UKB in the emergency room (archive photo). Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

The magazine Focus evaluated expert opinions, hygiene standards and recommendations from patients. The UKB also scores well nationwide.

The University Hospital Bonn (UKB) once again lands very high in the ranking of the Germany-wide Focus Health Clinic List. Among all hospitals in North Rhine-Westphalia, the hospital is even ranked first. Nationwide, the UKB achieved sixth place and thus improved on the previous year.

The hospital ranking, in which the UKB was also the best hospital in NRW last year, is based on the evaluation of various data.

For example, the UKB reports that more than 17,000 expert recommendations from doctors in private practice and clinics are evaluated for the Focus ranking. The recommendations of patients also count. In addition, certifications, hygiene standards, case numbers, technical equipment, reputation and other parameters of hospital services are taken into account, including the quality of care for foreign patients.

Wolfgang Holzgreve, Medical Director of the UKB, says about this ranking: "The many dedicated employees at the UKB are responsible for these top performances."

Original text: ga