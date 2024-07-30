EU-wide research project Bonn University Hospital develops app to help with depression
Bonn · 6.2 million people in Germany are said to suffer from depression. To help them, researchers from Bonn are developing a new app. A scientist explained to GA how that app is supposed to help.
As part of a Europe-wide research project on digital forms of therapy, researchers at Bonn University Hospital are working on developing an app to help with depression. While the first components of the app are currently in the test phase, the finished therapy assistant is intended to help curb the ‘widespread disease of depression’ at the end of the development process.
Matthias Guth, who is co-supervising the research project as a study doctor at the University Hospital's psychiatric clinic, describes it as such. In addition to the 36-year-old, three other members of staff and several students are involved in the project of the Virtual Therapy and Medical Technology Group. Guth explained to GA how the study is organised, who can take part and where the opportunities and limitations of digital therapy lie.
What is the study about?
The ultimate goal of the research project is to create a virtual online therapy course in the form of an app to help with depression. While private partners and other universities are developing AI features for this purpose, for example to enable the integration of movement and sleep data into the therapy design, the Bonn team is looking at which psychotherapeutic content from practice is effective in the digital application.
To this end, the study is divided into modules that depict individual components of the therapy. In addition to an introductory module, which explains how depression develops and can be treated, there are six further modules. These are designed to help those affected to counteract their lack of drive, develop more self-esteem or better control stress.
Who can take part in the study?
People between the ages of 18 and 70 who are currently undergoing treatment for depression, for example are on medication or are receiving psychotherapy with a corresponding diagnosis, can take part in the study. After a video interview and an informative discussion, there is a four-week test phase in which the participants try out one of the modules. More information and a registration form are available online at https://www.ukbonn.de/onlinekurs-studie/
What can the app do?
According to Techniker Krankenkasse, around 18 per cent of people develop depression in the course of their lives. In Germany, it is estimated that around 6.2 million people are affected. ‘However, treatment capacities are limited,’ says Guth. There are also many people for whom going to a therapist is an enormous personal hurdle. ‘An app can be a good way to offer low-threshold basic psychotherapy.’ It is also clear and easy to understand thanks to its graphic presentation and can be practically integrated into everyday life, as no major appointment planning is necessary.
‘Of course, an app cannot replace personal therapy,’ the scientist clarifies. It would lack the personal relationship component as well as the possibility of fully individualised and tailored therapy. However, Guth says that the service would like to improve on existing apps with the help of the studies. Although there are now therapy apps available on prescription, many of them have not yet been sufficiently scientifically researched and therefore offer potential for improvement.
(Original text: Jonas Dirker; Translation: Mareike Graepel)