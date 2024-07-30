EU-wide research project Bonn University Hospital develops app to help with depression

According to Techniker Krankenkasse, around 18 per cent of people develop depression in the course of their lives. In Germany, it is estimated that around 6.2 million people are affected. ‘However, treatment capacities are limited,’ says Guth. There are also many people for whom going to a therapist is an enormous personal hurdle. ‘An app can be a good way to offer low-threshold basic psychotherapy.’ It is also clear and easy to understand thanks to its graphic presentation and can be practically integrated into everyday life, as no major appointment planning is necessary.