Restrictions imposed by clinic management Bonn University Hospital employees on strike on Thursday

The hospital's board of directors still prohibits the strikers from demonstrating on the hospital grounds. The ban had already caused great annoyance among the employees and trade unionists present during the first warning strike. The hospital management explained that the processions had led to numerous patient complaints in recent years and were irresponsible due to the obstruction they caused, for example for patient transport. With the car park at the staff building, which borders directly on Sigmund-Freud-Straße, the strikers had been allocated a particularly high-profile location for their protest.