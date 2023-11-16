Restrictions imposed by clinic management Bonn University Hospital employees on strike on Thursday
Bonn · As last week, the employees of Bonn University Hospital will once again stop work for a warning strike today, Thursday. Once again, the clinic management is banning a protest march across the grounds.
As part of the wage disputes in the public sector, the trade union Verdi has announced another day of warning strikes at Bonn University Hospital (UKB) for this Thursday, 16 November. Last week, more than a hundred people at the university hospital had already walked off the job to demonstrate for better wages.
UKB spokesperson Daria Siverina explained that the university hospital wanted to minimise the impact on its patients. As usual, the UKB board had concluded an emergency service agreement with the trade unions. Last week, the strike meant that 40 planned operations had to be postponed. The UKB was unable to predict in advance what restrictions the renewed warning strike on Thursday would lead to.
University Hospital prohibits protest on the hospital grounds
The hospital's board of directors still prohibits the strikers from demonstrating on the hospital grounds. The ban had already caused great annoyance among the employees and trade unionists present during the first warning strike. The hospital management explained that the processions had led to numerous patient complaints in recent years and were irresponsible due to the obstruction they caused, for example for patient transport. With the car park at the staff building, which borders directly on Sigmund-Freud-Straße, the strikers had been allocated a particularly high-profile location for their protest.
The Verdi trade union cited the unsuccessful second round of negotiations for public sector employees on 3 November as the reason for the strike. The Tarifgemeinschaft deutscher Länder (TdL) has not presented an offer "and has flatly rejected all essential demands and expectations", said Verdi chairman Frank Werneke.
The service union is demanding a 10.5 per cent increase in income for public sector employees, but at least 500 Euro more per month. Junior staff should receive 200 Euro more and trainees should be offered permanent contracts. According to union secretary Arno Appellhoff, 5800 employees at the UKB in Bonn are paid more than the collective agreement.
(Original text: Jonas Dirker; Translation: Mareike Graepel)