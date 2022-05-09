Diamorphine outpatient clinic : Bonn University Hospital has been offering stability to addicts for 20 years

A man receives a syringe of medical heroin from a health professional at the Bonn diamorphine outpatient clinic. Foto: UKB / Johann Saba/Johann Saba

Bonn For 20 years, the University Hospital Bonn diamorphine outpatient clinic has been helping heroin addicts and improving their living situation. Acceptance of what used to be a model project is growing.

Heroin is considered one of the most dangerous drugs in the world, with an enormous addiction potential and serious risks beyond addiction. Which is why there are always so many misunderstanding surrounding diamorphine outpatient clinics.: giving an addict an injection of pure, manufactured heroin, i.e. diamorphine, must be like pouring oil on the fire.

But administering the drug in a controlled environment in combination with intensive psychosocial care is often the only way to give those affected some support. The Bonn facility was founded 20 years ago in Annagraben. It was part of a model project run by the Bonn University Hospital (UKB) and the Caritas/Diakonie Outpatient Addiction Aid and was the first clinic of its kind in Germany. It has long since proven its worth - and has positively influenced the lives of many addicts.

"I can absolutely understand when people are first sceptical about diamorphine treatment," explains Dr Henrik Rohner, senior physician at the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the UKB and the diamorphine outpatient clinic. "But you also have to understand that we only treat those who have been addicted for at least five years and have already tried all other forms of therapy to no avail."

The first thing you have to give these patients is stability, and the outpatient clinic makes that possible. "Here, they receive a pharmaceutically cleanly produced and quality-controlled diamorphine in the right dose for them. In other words, it’s not a contaminated substance, and they also don't have to think about how to get the money get their next shot. This can prevent crime connected with financing an addiction. Such structures are tremendously valuable for severely addicted people, because they once again give them a perspective after numerous setbacks."

The Bonn diamorphine outpatient clinic can treat between 55 and 60 patients from the city at a time. They have to report there two to three times a day to collect their dose, and they also have to attend psychiatric and psychosocial sessions. "These fixed appointments give those affected some stability and perspective," explains Andrea Welskop, a psychiatrist at the diamorphine outpatient clinic. "It doesn't work without these building blocks, and the patients know that very well. We are often the only or at least the first contact they have outside the drug milieu. And they realise that we offer them an opportunity that they won't get anywhere else so soon."

Help with coping with everyday life

The team supports addicts in coping with their everyday life. They help find accommodation, take care of social, bureaucratic or health problems, and secures medical treatment for chronic infectious diseases such as hepatitis C or HIV, which often accompany heroin addiction.

And there are successes. "I remember a patient who got off alcohol and nicotine during his time in the outpatient clinic and now even stopped using heroin. He has finally found an occupation that gives meaning to his life, and he’s stayed clean. I know that this is a special case because most of those who come to the outpatient clinic ultimately remain heroin addicts even under our control - but nevertheless, a story like this gives hope," says Welskop.

Small steps are tremendously valuable: For example, most of the patients who were homeless now have a permanent home, and many also have a job.

The concept of the diamorphine outpatient clinics has long since proven itself; for ten years now, statutory health insurance funds have been covering the substitution treatment. "We have achieved greater acceptance both in Bonn and throughout Germany than was originally thought," Welskop and Rohner emphasise. Both welcome the destigmatisation of people suffering from an addiction - but they are even more pleased that their patients will be able to participate in social life at least to a certain extent in the future.

THE HISTORY OF HEROIN It was considered a painkiller and cough suppressant The origin of heroin goes back to attempts in the late 19th century to develop a synthetic equivalent to extracts of the natural substance opium. Based on experiments by the Englishman Charles Romley Alder Wright, German chemist and pharmacist Felix Hoffmann, developed a process for the Bayer company to produce diacethylmorphine. It was marketed as heroin from 1898. It was initially considered a painkiller and cough suppressant, but was also prescribed for high blood pressure, heart disease, as an anaesthetic and for morphine or opium withdrawal. In 1904, scientists recognised the danger of the drug, which was more addictive than morphine. It was not until 1931 that Bayer stopped production following political pressure. Despite the first bans on heroin (in Germany from 1958), the number of addicts rose sharply after the Second World War and the Vietnam War.