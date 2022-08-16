Heart medicine at minus 60 degrees : Bonn University Hospital operates one of 40 "atrial fibrillation centres" in Germany

A small balloon sits at the tip of a catheter. In this picture, it is at about body temperature. Foto: Felix Heyder

Bonn The Heart Centre at Bonn University Hospital is now one of 40 officially certified "atrial fibrillation centres" in Germany. Some treatments are quite icy.

Go-gong, go-gong (at least that's what Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey sounded like in the film "Dirty Dancing"): At around 60 to 80 beats per minute, the heart at rest supplies the body and its organs with oxygen-rich blood and nutrients.

But what happens when the heartbeat gets out of sync, becomes much faster or slower than it should be? Often, heart palpitations or palpitations are the first signs of cardiac arrhythmia, which are accompanied by dizziness, nausea or fainting and, in the worst case, can lead to a stroke or sudden cardiac death.

The most common heart rhythm disorder is atrial fibrillation, in which the heart beats completely irregularly and usually much too fast (with up to 150 to 180 beats per minute). In Germany alone, around 1.8 million people are affected.

The Heart Centre of the University Hospital Bonn (UKB) treats more than 2,000 patients with this form of cardiac arrhythmia every year and has recently been allowed to call itself a "Certified Atrial Fibrillation Centre". It is now one of 40 centres in Germany and the only one between Cologne and Wiesbaden.

If the doctors detect advanced atrial fibrillation in patients through preliminary examinations, which they can no longer treat with medication, they usually choose sclerotherapy (also called "ablation") of the affected areas in the heart via catheter as the therapy. In this minimally invasive procedure, the surgeon pushes a thin catheter through the groin to the heart and scleroses the tissue that was previously identified as the source of the arrhythmia.

Inside the patient's heart during the operation it is almost 100 degrees colder than outside the hospital

"Electrical excitations that disturb the heart rhythm and trigger atrial fibrillation are effectively stopped so that the heart can beat in the right rhythm again," explains Dr Thomas Beiert, senior physician at the heart centre.

During treatment, the doctors can either sclerotise the affected areas with heat (with so-called high-frequency ablation) or with cold (cryoablation). With the latter option, the tip of the catheter is actually 90 degrees colder than the real outside temperature of the previous days.

With cryoablation, the surgical team deploys a small balloon in the patient's heart, which is frozen to minus 60 degrees with the help of nitrous oxide. "This freezes the surface of the balloon and we can obliterate the tissue responsible for the arrhythmia," says Professor Jan Schrickel from the Heart Centre, describing the procedure, which takes about 45 to 60 minutes. The doctors at the heart centre perform it several times a week.

According to the heart centre, the success rate of the ablation methods is about 70 to 80 percent after one year. A successful elimination of atrial fibrillation means a great gain in quality of life for the patients, not only because the long-term intake of rhythm medication can be avoided, says senior physician Beiert. "The poor performance and shortness of breath associated with the arrhythmia can also be significantly reduced," says the expert.