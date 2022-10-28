Newsweek magazine : Bonn University Hospital performs well in ranking

Foto: UKB/A. Winkler

Bonn The Bonn University Hospital has done well in a ranking of world hospitals compiled by the American magazine Newsweek and the company Statista. Medical director Wolfgang Holzgreve said it showed the leading role of the hospital internationally.

University Hospital (UKB) has been listed among the top 50 "World's Best Smart and Specialized Hospitals 2023" and is represented there with five different departments. The ranking was developed by the American magazine Newsweek and the company Statista, which specializes in market and consumer data. It evaluated a total of 300 hospitals in 28 countries that have excelled in the use of artificial intelligence, digital imaging, telemedicine and robotics.

According to the Bonn University Hospital, the five departments included in the ranking are cardiac surgery, gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery and orthopedics. The hospital has been relying on the support of innovative technologies for years and is also one of the leading hospitals in Germany in e-health for this reason. "In addition to the top positions in NRW and Germany, this current ranking shows the leading role of the UKB internationally in the largest fields of medicine," said a pleased Wolfgang Holzgreve, Medical Director and CEO of the UKB.