Affected by nationwide bottleneck : Bonn University Hospital urgently needs blood donations

The Bonn University Hospital is in urgent need of blood donations. (Symbolic image) Photo: dpa/Hauke-Christian Dittrich Foto: dpa/Hauke-Christian Dittrich

Bonn The University Hospital of Bonn is currently affected by a Germany-wide shortage of blood donations. The clinic urgently calls on the population to donate blood.

The University Hospital of Bonn is currently affected by a nationwide shortage and urgently needs blood donations. This was announced by the UKB in a press release. The main reasons for the shortage are the ongoing Corona pandemic, the vacation season and the interim heat wave.

As a result, blood donations have fallen sharply throughout Germany. The university hospital now urgently needs blood donations and is calling on the public to donate blood on the Venusberg.

"To ensure that we can continue to supply all patients with blood during operations, we are in urgent need of help," says Johannes Oldenburg, director of the Institute for Experimental Hematology and Transfusion Medicine. "Currently, even reserves for emergencies are in short supply."

There is a particular need for blood group 0, which is considered a universal donation and are currently in short supply. The need is so great that the national blood donation services, such as the German Red Cross, have rationed the allocation. The University Hospital asks that donors make an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible by calling (0228) 28 71 47 80 or using the UKB blood donation app.