“Order of the Rising Sun with star, gold and silver rays” Bonn University Rector receives Japanese imperial order

On April 29, the Japanese government officially announced that Michael Hoch, Rector of the University of Bonn, will be honored with the “Order of the Rising Sun with Star, Gold and Silver Rays” of the Japanese Imperial House. “Professor Hoch, who has been Rector of the University of Bonn since 2015, is being honored for his services to academic exchange and mutual understanding between Japan and Germany,” announced the Japanese Consulate General in Düsseldorf.