“Order of the Rising Sun with star, gold and silver rays” Bonn University Rector receives Japanese imperial order
Bonn · Bonn University Rector Michael Hoch is highly engaged in promoting academic exchange between Japan and Germany. This has now earned him a special award from the Japanese
On April 29, the Japanese government officially announced that Michael Hoch, Rector of the University of Bonn, will be honored with the “Order of the Rising Sun with Star, Gold and Silver Rays” of the Japanese Imperial House. “Professor Hoch, who has been Rector of the University of Bonn since 2015, is being honored for his services to academic exchange and mutual understanding between Japan and Germany,” announced the Japanese Consulate General in Düsseldorf.
Hoch has made a significant contribution to building relationships between the University of Bonn and Japanese universities, including Waseda University in Tokyo. In 2016, the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences at the University of Bonn and the School of Advanced Science and Engineering at Waseda University launched the Joint Supervision Program, a mentoring program for doctoral students. Hoch is also involved in promoting young talent in his role as a scientific supervisor.
According to the consulate, Hoch visited Waseda University in 2017 and signed a strategic partnership agreement between the two universities. This has led to a significant increase in joint research and exchange projects. “For his academic achievements and his contribution to the promotion of mutual exchange as Rector of the University of Bonn, Prof. Hoch was awarded an honorary doctorate from Waseda University,” the statement continues.
In 2022, Hoch signed a memorandum of understanding on student exchange at the Graduate School of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Tokyo. According to the press release, he also signed the renewal of a university-wide student exchange agreement at the University of Tsukuba.
Hoch is also working with the JSPS Bonn Office (Japan Society for the Promotion of Science) and the Cultural Institute to promote understanding of Japan.
Original text: Daniel Schauff
Translation: ck