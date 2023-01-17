Lots of transparency and light : Bonn University's move to Rabinstraße has begun

Dean Volker Kronenberg is not afraid of heights, and he is thrilled with the university's transparent interim quarters, which once housed the Zurich insurance company. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn The move of the dean's offices from the main building of Bonn University to the interim quarters on Rabinstraße has begun. Dean Volker Kronenberg is enthusiastic about the transparent former domicile of Zurich Insurance.

The moving vans are rolling: Since this Monday, it is time for the staff of the Dean's Office of the Faculty of Arts to say goodbye. They are the first to move out of the main building of Bonn University, bag and baggage, into the former Zurich Insurance building on Rabinstraße. They will probably have to stay in the striking, five-storey round building directly opposite the old cemetery for ten years, probably even longer. Dean Volker Kronenberg, however, finds this anything but bad.

The professor goes into raptures

The professor at the Institute of Political Science and Sociology goes into raptures when he visits the rooms on the fifth floor where his dean's office - the largest at the University of Bonn with 10,000 students and a good 700 employees - and the dean's offices of the Catholic and Protestant theological faculties are housed. Kronenberg emphasises that the Electoral Palace on Regina-Pacis-Weg, where the main building is located, remains "the place of identification" of Bonn University, which is more than 200 years old. But he is very pleased that while the former palace is being completely renovated and technically brought up to date, students and lecturers will be able to teach, learn and research in a "transparent, light and modern interim accommodation", which is also completely barrier-free thanks to several lifts. "This is an excellent interim solution, a stroke of luck for us because we can continue to remain central and close to our institutes spread throughout the city centre.“

Plenty of space for libraries

22 000 square metres of space are offered by the five floors, a large part of which is available for libraries and study spaces. For example, the ground floor will house the art historians' library. On the third floor, the libraries of the English, Romance and German Studies departments will merge. "A special company is being commissioned for this move, which is a complex undertaking," explains Torsten Schlageter, managing director of the philosophy dean's office and something like the university's relocation officer. In the new merged library, brand-new circulation counters have already been set up - painted in light wood and so-called English red, as Schlageter explains. For days he has been walking back and forth between the main building and the interim quarters, not using the lift, he says. "It keeps you fit."

So Kronenberg is also very pleased with how the move went. "Despite all the melancholy that we now have to leave the castle, the move is working perfectly, and we feel very well supported by the university management in this."

The hall for the faculty council meeting near Kronenberg's office is almost completely furnished. Moving staff are just hauling in a small refrigerator to chill water for the meetings. The furniture comes from the main building. Meanwhile, new desks had to be purchased for the offices. "The old ones are too big, the offices here are smaller," says Schlageter.

Legendary roof terrace

Everyone is enthusiastic about the legendary green roof terrace of the former insurance building. Kronenberg reports on his idea to have a coffee scooter set up there, which the Studierendenwerk will take care of. It will certainly pay off with the hundreds of employees in the building and the many students who come and go here every day. The student union will also run a café on the ground floor.

The bridges on the upper floors that connect the floors of the two longitudinal buildings inside the building are probably not to everyone's taste. Especially if someone suffers from vertigo. A caretaker who was originally supposed to move to Rabinstraße had to be transferred to another building because of this, the GA learned.

The telephone lines and the internet must be working by Wednesday at the latest. Then the first meeting of the Faculty Council should take place as planned in the replacement building. However, everyday life will probably only start in a few weeks, when the rest of the deans' offices and the majority of the employees have moved and all the rooms have been equipped. Employees of the relocation company Gottschalk from Kerpen and of the various tradesmen are still working day in, day out.