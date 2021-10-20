Closure lifted : Bonn Viktoria Bridge is open again for motorists

Motorists are allowed again on the Victoria Bridge. Cyclists and pedestrians were not affected by the closure. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn From now on, cars and trucks can use the Viktoria Bridge in Bonn again. The concrete for connecting the two halves of the bridge dried faster than expected. While the bridge has opened, residents in Bad Godesberg can expect a temporary closure of the B9 tunnel.

Since Tuesday morning, the Viktoriabrücke (Victoria Bridge) has been open to motor vehicles again. According to Andrea Schulte from the Bonn city press office, a test of the concrete strength on Monday showed that the bridge structure would be roadworthy slightly ahead of the originally targeted time of noon on Tuesday.

The municipal engineering office had closed the Viktoriabrücke, an important link between the northern and western parts of the city, to cars and trucks as of last Friday morning. Cyclists and pedestrians were not affected. On Friday, the contractors poured concrete between the two halves of the bridge to connect them. While the concrete hardened, the structure had to be free of a heavy load.

By the end of this year, the bridge should be ready after five and a half years of construction. In the coming weeks, among other things, the ramps will be completed. The gravel that will be used for this has already been laid on the west city side. Further asphalt layers will follow. On the north side, the concrete foundation still has to be poured. Gravel and asphalt layers will follow there as well.

The projected cost has risen from 12.5 million euros to 37.5 million euros. According to the city, one of the reasons for this is that the Viktoriabrücke was in worse condition than the preliminary investigations had suggested. And the enormous increase in construction costs in recent years is also one of the main reasons for the considerably higher price.

Tunnel in Bad Godesberg to be closed for three nights

In another closure that may affect many residents, the tunnel in Bad Godesberg will be fully closed at night from Monday, October 25, to Wednesday, October 27, for maintenance and cleaning work. As the city announced, the closure will last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Detour signs will be posted.