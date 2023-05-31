City forest in Bonn Visitors feed popcorn to wild boars in the Waldau
Hardtberg · The Bonn city forester refers once again to the automatic feeders at the Waldau. In recent days, some of the animals have been fed with snacks that are more commonly available in cinemas.
OVisitors to the game enclosure at the Waldau in Bonn are explicitly asked by the City Forester's Office to feed only the food from the vending machines on site. According to the City of Bonn, cabbage, chips, cooked noodles, bread and popcorn were fed to the animals in the past few days.
"The visitors have nothing bad in mind and think they are doing something good for the animals," city forester Julia Johnson knows from experience. "But these 'treats', which are not appropriate for the species, harm the wild animals. They get stomach aches and can become seriously ill or even die. Cabbage vegetables in particular trigger severe colic in ruminants," explains the urban forester.
At the feed dispensers on site, you can buy a Bescher with appropriate food for the animals for one euro. This is adapted to the season and the needs. In May and June, visitors can enjoy the offspring of the deer. The young animals are born in March.
Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel