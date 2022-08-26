Trees’ reaction to the heat : Warnings of falling branches in the city forest

The City of Bonn warns against falling green branches in the forests. (Symbolic image) Foto: dpa/Uwe Zucchi

Caution is currently advised in Bonn's city forest. The city warns of falling branches after two such cases. The danger of forest fires also remains high.

The City of Bonn warns of falling branches in the city forest. In the past two weeks, there have already been two cases of branches breaking off and falling, the city announced on Thursday, and warns to be more careful.

So-called green branch breakages can also occur in trees that appear healthy on the outside. According to the city, the green branches usually break off on softwood and horizontal branches and cannot be predicted even if the trees are checked regularly.

A combination of causes is likely. Explanations could be both the warming of the branch surfaces, which leads to a decrease in the elasticity of the branch, and the separation of the tree from "useless" branches. It is also possible that the branches break due to an air embolism, as the roots draw air due to a lack of water and thus the cells are under tension.

While the falling branches can be very dangerous for people, the green branch breakage can also have positive effects for nature: For example, the decomposition of the wood by fungi can create new hollows for birds and bats.

In this context, the city also points out the high risk of forest fires. In the forest, there is currently a lot of withered leaves and dead wood, which is easily flammable when it does not rain and which means that fires can spread quickly. From March to October there is an absolute ban on smoking in the forest, and according to the NRW State Forestry Act, making fires and barbecues in the forest is also not allowed.