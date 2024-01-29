Leap year and four-day week What's new for consumers in February

There will also be changes in the area of healthcare from February. A new legal regulation comes into force that simplifies the co-payment for medication. This is good news for patients, as it will prevent unnecessary co-payments. Previously, if the pack size prescribed by the doctor was not in stock at the pharmacy, patients had to pay extra for several smaller packs. This is now changing. From February, the co-payment will be based on the quantity of medication. This means that if the pharmacist replaces a 20-piece pack with two 10-piece packs, the co-payment will only be required once instead of twice.