Leap year and four-day week What's new for consumers in February
Bonn · February is just around the corner, which means there are going to be the usual changes. Streaming pricing, inflation premium, prescription charges: we provide an overview.
February is once again characterised by a number of changes. For example, for some employees the four-day week comes into force; streaming prices change and the co-payment for medicines is simplified.
Four-day week pilot project
From 1 February, 50 companies in Germany will be giving employees a whole day off every week while keeping them on full pay. The project is scheduled to run for six months and will be rigorously analysed afterwards. The experiment will follow the 100-80-100 model. This means: 100 per cent pay for 80 per cent working time with 100 per cent productivity. The aim of the test is to find out whether employees are as productive working four days a week as they are working five days.
Less money for surplus solar power
Anyone planning to install a solar system on their roof from February must be prepared to receive less money than at present for feeding electricity into the grid. The feed-in tariff for surplus electricity from newly installed solar systems will be reduced by 1 per cent every six months. Previously, the feed-in tariff was 8.2 cents per kilowatt hour. From 1 February, it will be 8.1 cents per kilowatt hour for newly installed solar systems.
Simplified co-payment for medication
There will also be changes in the area of healthcare from February. A new legal regulation comes into force that simplifies the co-payment for medication. This is good news for patients, as it will prevent unnecessary co-payments. Previously, if the pack size prescribed by the doctor was not in stock at the pharmacy, patients had to pay extra for several smaller packs. This is now changing. From February, the co-payment will be based on the quantity of medication. This means that if the pharmacist replaces a 20-piece pack with two 10-piece packs, the co-payment will only be required once instead of twice.
Leap year 2024 brings one more day in February
Not a change, but a rare event: this year, February will have 29 days instead of the usual 28, because 2024 is a leap year. This means February will have one more day and some people will finally be able to celebrate their birthday on the right day again.
Prime Video switches on adverts
Something is also changing for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in February. From 5 February, the streaming service provider will be running ads. If you want to continue watching Prime Video ad-free, you will have to pay 2.99 euros extra per month. Amazon wants to use this revenue to invest more in entertainment and live sports content.
New prices and important deadline for Spotify
It's not just Amazon Prime that is increasing its prices, Spotify is too. The company already announced this in autumn 2023. However, an important deadline ends in February: subscribers must agree to this change by 28 February, otherwise their premium subscription will be cancelled. Customers can then continue to use the free version.
Netflix no longer works everywhere
If you have older Sony TVs or BluRay players, you will no longer be able to use the Netflix app from the end of February. Netflix will then switch off the service for Sony HX, EX and W series TVs manufactured between 2011 and 2013.
More protection and transparency for digital services
From 17 February, stricter regulations for online services, sales platforms and search engines will apply across the EU. According to the consumer advice centre, the aim of the Digital Services Act (DSA) is to prevent anti-competitive behaviour by large internet companies in the EU. It is also intended to make it easier for users to complain and report illegal content.
Reduced alternative custodial sentence
Anyone who does not pay a fine imposed by the court must serve a custodial sentence as a replacement. With the so-called substitute custodial sentence, the days of imprisonment are usually converted to match the amount of the fine. From 1 February, a new legal regulation will mean that the substitute custodial sentence will be halved.
Origin of meat must be declared
New rules will apply to food from February. A new labelling requirement will apply to unpackaged pork, lamb and mutton and goat meat as well as poultry that is sold at the supermarket counter or on the market. Producers will have to indicate where the animals were reared and where they were slaughtered.
Inflation premium for roofers
The second instalment of the inflation premium for roofers is due in February. It amounts to 475 euros. In total, employees in the roofing trade will receive a bonus totalling 950 euros, as reported by the Handwerksblatt.
Original article: Wiebke Elges; Translation: Jean Lennox