Winter fun on 1300 square metres Bonn will have an ice rink again this year
Bonn · Bonn on Ice will be back this year. The covered ice rink will be in the Stadtgarten from mid-November. However, the fun will be more expensive.
For all those who missed the ice rink in the Stadtgarten at the Alter Zoll last year, there is good news: Bonn on Ice will be back this year. The energy crisis is over and, according to organiser Otmar Kaiser, the concerns about the preservation of historical monuments have long since been dispelled. He wants to start on 16 November.
Concerns about power shortages were the deciding factor for Kaiser in 2022 when he cancelled the ice rink in consultation with the city of Bonn "because in the middle of the year it wasn't clear how the winter would go," he says. At worst, it would have had to have its juice cut off. "An ice rink without electricity is a swimming pool." Since no one is talking about shortages this year, that is no longer an issue for him either.
And the issue of monument protection had already been settled in 2020, when it was a matter of the restricted view to the Rhine and the Koblenz Gate. All that remains is the problem of inflation, which was also on Kaiser's mind last year: can or do the people of Bonn want to afford skating in view of the continuing high prices?
For despite all the joy, it was also to be expected that prices would rise a little. Because, according to the owner of the Sportmeile in Buschhoven, costs have also risen. Not only the energy, but also the tent rental had become massively more expensive. And he doesn't do it without a roof because then no operation would be possible on rainy days and more energy would be consumed. "We have kept it within reasonable limits," says Kaiser about the cost increase. In concrete terms, this means that the entrance fee will be increased by 10 to 15 per cent. He is optimistic that people will still want to come.
Tents to be erected as early as October
The tents will be erected as early as 23 October, quite early, but it couldn't be later because of the tent builders' schedule. The tents will be erected from 10 November. Bookings can be made now, also for curling and the courses. For the first event on Thursday, 16 November, the rink will be open from 5 p.m. onwards and will be as large as usual at around 1,300 square metres. Kaiser recommends that school classes book now.
The ice rink will then be open until Sunday, 14 January. But it will only run if there are enough staff. "We are still looking for staff," says the operator. For all areas from assembly and dismantling to rental. Interested parties can send an email to info@sportmeile.de.
Last year, at least there was curling, which was not set up in the Stadtgarten, but in the Rheinauen at the Rheinpavillon. Operator Dirk Dötsch had offered two plastic rinks there, and that apparently went well enough for him to keep the "energetically justifiable winter fun". You can indulge in this hobby there from 1 November to 22 December. Tickets can be booked at www.rheinaue.de.
All information is available at www.bonnonice.de.
(Original text: Stefan Knopp; Translation: Mareike Graepel)