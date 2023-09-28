Winter fun on 1300 square metres Bonn will have an ice rink again this year

For despite all the joy, it was also to be expected that prices would rise a little. Because, according to the owner of the Sportmeile in Buschhoven, costs have also risen. Not only the energy, but also the tent rental had become massively more expensive. And he doesn't do it without a roof because then no operation would be possible on rainy days and more energy would be consumed. "We have kept it within reasonable limits," says Kaiser about the cost increase. In concrete terms, this means that the entrance fee will be increased by 10 to 15 per cent. He is optimistic that people will still want to come.