Lack of lighting : Bonn woman feels bicycle parking area at Mehlem station is dark and unsafe

Mehlem The bike and ride site at the train station in Bonn-Mehlem is hardly lit. A Bonn resident does not feel safe there. The city wants to look into the situation.

The bicycle parking area at the Mehlem train station, located near the rail crossing barrier and the underpass, is a rather gloomy, dark place. There is a street lantern nearby, but little of its light reaches under the roof of the bike parking area below. A reader reported to the General-Anzeiger that she does not feel safe there and no longer wants to use the bicycle parking area.

Responsible for so-called traffic safety obligations in this case is not Deutsche Bahn, but the civil engineering office of the city of Bonn. The press office for the city said it would now look at the lighting situation there.

According to the city administration, the parking space is a so-called bike and ride facility for commuters who can park their bikes there and then transfer to local transport. It should not be confused with a bike station, such as the one built at Bonn's main train station and planned in Bad Godesberg. A recent expansion of the facility in Mehlem was funded by the Zweckverband Nahverkehr Rheinland (NVR), according to the city. "The structural implementation was carried out by the civil engineering office," explains Lea Hoffmann from the press office.

Deutsche Bahn and the city planning office had collaborated on the project in the form of a supplemental concession agreement. Responsibility for the safety and condition of the area lies with the city. "However, according to the planning documents and the application request for funding, no lighting system was planned," Hoffmann emphasizes.

The reader, who did not wish to be named, fears muggings or attacks in the dark surroundings, especially on women. In fact, there is hardly any pedestrian traffic around the site, especially in the evening. The parking lot is also barely visible from the street. The Mehlem resident believes that more lighting could provide more security and at least give one a safer feeling there. She has also contacted the city administration, but has not received an answer. The press office, however, said it had not been contacted on the matter.