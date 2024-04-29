Evacuation and road closures in Bonn World War II bomb found at Hardtberg pool

A total of around 2100 residents will be evacuated, as Sascha Hessenbruch, head of operations at the public order office, told the GA. The Derletal is also affected by the evacuation. The police are flying drones over the area to find out whether people are out and about. Derlestrasse must also be partially evacuated. However, access to and from the Helios Clinic remains unaffected. Altduisdorf is also affected by the evacuation. According to Hessenbruch, so-called “bell teams” are also walking through the streets during the evacuation to get residents out of their homes. The fire department is also helping by driving through the streets and making announcements to warn the affected residents. For people in need of assistance, the city is driving an evacuation bus through the affected areas to help people in wheelchairs or elderly residents.