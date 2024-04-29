Evacuation and road closures in Bonn World War II bomb found at Hardtberg pool
Bonn · An unexploded bomb from World War II was found on the grounds of the Hardtberg pool in Bonn on Monday. The Konrad-Adenauer-Damm had to be closed and residential buildings evacuated.
An aerial bomb from the Second World War was found at the Hardtberg pool in Bonn on Monday afternoon. According to initial information provided by the city, the English bomb from World War II was found during exploratory work for the upcoming renovation of the Hardtberg pool.
According to the head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service, Stefan Höreth, the bomb was discovered through aerial photographs. The bomb is said to weigh around 500 kilograms, measure 140 centimeters by 40 centimeters and lie around eight meters deep in the ground. Sand has been piled up around the hole and a protective wall has been erected by the emergency services.
Rotating the unexploded bomb is particularly dangerous
As Höreth told the GA, at first glance, the bomb appeared to be undamaged. However, it was situated with the detonator pointing downwards. This means that it is not yet possible to assess the exact condition of the detonator. A critical moment is when they have to turn the bomb: according to Höreth, anything can happen. Despite this, the emergency services plan to defuse the bomb on site. They do not want to detonate the bomb.
In order to defuse the bomb, the surrounding area must be evacuated within a radius of 500 meters. Besides a few residential buildings, this will also affect the Konrad-Adenauer-Damm and the Ministry of Defense. According to the press office of the Ministry of Defense, however, there will only be a partial evacuation. It will affect the front part of the Hardthöhe, where the Defense Ministry is located. Military police will secure the area. The city intends to begin evacuating all areas starting at 6 pm.
A total of around 2100 residents will be evacuated, as Sascha Hessenbruch, head of operations at the public order office, told the GA. The Derletal is also affected by the evacuation. The police are flying drones over the area to find out whether people are out and about. Derlestrasse must also be partially evacuated. However, access to and from the Helios Clinic remains unaffected. Altduisdorf is also affected by the evacuation. According to Hessenbruch, so-called “bell teams” are also walking through the streets during the evacuation to get residents out of their homes. The fire department is also helping by driving through the streets and making announcements to warn the affected residents. For people in need of assistance, the city is driving an evacuation bus through the affected areas to help people in wheelchairs or elderly residents.
According to the city's press release, the Bonn fire department's information hotline is 0228/717171 for urgent questions or aid, such as the need for ambulance transport or help with the evacuation.
If necessary, residents can go to the Hardtberg Hall on Gaussstrasse 1 for the duration of the evacuation, where a help center is also available. Hospitals and retirement homes are not affected by the evacuations.
Buses take detour
The city began evacuating all areas at around 6 pm. At around 9:30 pm, the city plans to close Konrad-Adenauer-Damm. According to the city, Derlestrasse, Konrad-Adenauer-Damm and Fontainengraben cannot be serviced by buses due to the defusing. This also affects lines 606, 607, 608, 609, 630, 843 and, depending on how long the closures last, the night lines N2 and N6 of SWB Bus und Bahn. In addition, lines 606 and 607 will not be able to travel to the Helios Clinic. SWB will reroute the buses accordingly. The Wesselheideweg, which is suitable for a detour, is not designed for buses. SWB would therefore like to point out that no cars are allowed to park on either side of the road.
The defusing of the bomb is expected to begin at around 10 pm. The public order service, police, fire department and explosive ordnance disposal service will get an overview of the situation. The German Red Cross, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) and the Workers' Samaritan Federation are also on site. Tents have been set up in the area where the emergency services are gathering to provide food and drink for the 200 or so emergency service workers. The Bonn fire department asked people to stay away from the affected area. The Nina warning app also warned of the imminent bomb disposal.
The swimming pool was not open to the public on Wednesday as school and club swimming was being held.