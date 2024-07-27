More than 100 applications sent out Young doctors from Syria on desperate job hunt

For Fares Azzam, the daily trip to the letterbox of the 300-year-old half-timbered house in Muffendorf has been associated with palpitations for months. ‘But also with a lot of frustration,’ says the 26-year-old. Is there a letter with a promise in it this time? No, the postman didn't bring anything today either. ‘I'm so desperate for positive news,’ says the young man, returning to the small flat on the first floor of the building. He has sent more than 100 applications to hospitals and clinics throughout NRW over the past few months. Without success. ‘Most of the time I don't even get a rejection,’ he says dejectedly.