More than 100 applications sent out Young doctors from Syria on desperate job hunt
Bad Godesberg · Fares Azzam and Fares Ghasham have completed their medical studies but do not yet have a licence to practise medicine. The two men from Syria are now dependent on an offer from a hospital. They have already sent more than 100 applications to hospitals all over NRW.
For Fares Azzam, the daily trip to the letterbox of the 300-year-old half-timbered house in Muffendorf has been associated with palpitations for months. ‘But also with a lot of frustration,’ says the 26-year-old. Is there a letter with a promise in it this time? No, the postman didn't bring anything today either. ‘I'm so desperate for positive news,’ says the young man, returning to the small flat on the first floor of the building. He has sent more than 100 applications to hospitals and clinics throughout NRW over the past few months. Without success. ‘Most of the time I don't even get a rejection,’ he says dejectedly.
His friend Fares Ghasham, 28, knows that he is unlikely to fare any better in the autumn. The two young men have completed a medical degree in Syria. They now want to continue their training in Germany. Azzam has already successfully passed the necessary specialised language test. He is now looking for a hospital where he can gain practical experience. Both men have a visa and a residence permit. What is missing is a licence to practise medicine, i.e. permission to work as a doctor in Germany.
Looking for a job for months
Doctors without a licence to practise medicine like Azzam and Ghasham have the option of obtaining a temporary work permit. This requires them to work for two years under supervision in a hospital, clinic or practice. "I've been trying for months to find a suitable position somewhere in North Rhine-Westphalia. No matter where. I would even accept a longer journey,’ says the 26-year-old resignedly. So far in vain. Why is that? ‘I've been told that hospitals prefer to take doctors who already have their licence to practise medicine,’ explains Azzam.
However, he and his friend, who completed their training abroad, only receive their licences after a comprehensive examination. During this recognition process, they can work temporarily with a temporary licence to practise. They can only start their specialist training once the process has been completed and their licence to practise has been granted.
Fares Ghasham is also very worried about what will happen next. By August at the latest, after passing the specialist language exam, he will also have to find a hospital where he can assist for two years. ‘Only then can I start my specialist training as a dermatologist or surgeon,’ says the 28-year-old. His friend Azzam, on the other hand, is planning a career as a neurologist.
The money saved is enough for a year
Azzam and Ghasham came to Germany from Syria nine months ago. They deposited money in a bank account so that they could live here for a year. But their savings are slowly running out. ‘We only have money for three months,’ reports Azzam.
They hadn't imagined their career start would be this difficult. ‘We didn't expect to have to look for a suitable job for so long,’ says Ghasham. When they left their family and home, they were not fleeing violence, but poverty. "Our families are really living in very scary conditions. We would love to help them,’ say the young men. But now they have to worry about their own existence.
Azzan no longer wants to look for a suitable job on his own. He now wants to take action together with the employment agency. "I really hope that they will help me there. Otherwise, I don't know what to do next." Fares Ghasham is similarly desperate. ‘We both need this opportunity so that we can take care of our specialist training afterwards,’ he says.
A job in a café instead of medicine
To bridge the long wait and earn some money, they have now taken on a mini-job in a café. ‘That way we can at least earn some money for our daily lives,’ they say. But they actually came to Germany to help sick people. "We studied for a long time and took a lot of exams. We never thought we'd have to work in a café now.“
Nevertheless, the two are not discouraged. Fares Ghasham continues to study for his upcoming specialised language exam. And Fares Azzam is also still reasonably optimistic: ‘I hope that I can now find a job with the help of the employment agency,’ he says. He doesn't even want to think about what will happen if he doesn't get a suitable offer. Because: ‘Neither of us has a plan B.’
Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel / Translation: Mareike Graepel