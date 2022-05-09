Tense situation at day-care centres in Bonn : Young mother despairs with the back-and-forth in child care

Jannike Grübler and her daughter: The day-care situation is a strain on the small family. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Young mother Jannike Grübler from Bonn is desperate. She’s still able to find relatives, friends and acquaintances to look after her daughter when the day-care centre closes unexpectedly. But she doesn’t know for how much longer. The staffing situation in child-care centres is a burden on many parents. Sickness and a shortage of qualified staff are major problems.

Jannike Grübler is desperate. "I’m exhausted," says the single mother from Kessenich. "If something doesn't change soon, my life will be in ruins. I've never had such existential fears as I have now."

She actually has her life quite well under control. Her daughter has been attending a local private day-care centre since October last year, and the 23-year-old is currently doing advanced training as a health and nursing assistant in an intensive care unit in Bonn. Managing both family and job means having a highly organised timetable. It’s actually not a problem for her. "But at the moment I can’t see a way out," she says in the GA interview. "No matter which door I knock on, no one wants to help me."

"Emergency care is now the rule, not the exception"

In order to complete her demanding further education, she depends on her daughter being well looked after during working hours. Until now, a childminder took care of the girl. "That was always reliablet," says Jannike Grübler. But since her little girl has been going to the day care centre, a reliable daily schedule is no longer possible. "There’s hardly any business as usual. Emergency care is now the rule and not the exception. It’s always blamed on staff sickness or holidays."

She’s particularly annoyed because she herself is a front-line worker. "But that’s not taken into account when allocating childcare places. Months ago everyone was cheering us on, now we are being left out in the cold. First I adjusted my working hours. Now I’ve had to reduce them."

Since she’s only allowed to be absent a few times as part of her further training, she now fears that she will not be able to complete the course and will be stuck with the high costs for the qualification. She is particularly appalled by the reactions to her cries for help. "Blanket formulations or standard answers. They don't even address my specific case. But I’ve been paying my daughter's childcare fees in full for weeks," she says, annoyed. "In the meantime, all my reserves have been used up. Financially, psychologically, physically."

Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect care

Alexander Gruber from the board of the parents' initiative confirmed to the GA that the day-care centre in question has not been operating normally "on individual days" since last November. The reasons for this are the pandemic situation and related illnesses, the heavy workload for the educators, the prevailing shortage of skilled workers, and staff turnover.

For example, the departure of two staff members in February had an impact on the statutory childcare ratio, so some services had to be restricted. But there is also good news: "Fortunately, we will have fully compensated for the staff vacancies by the beginning of June 2022," Gruber assures.

Pandemic has left its mark everywhere

In addition, he says, the current situation cannot be compared to emergency situations such as during Coronavirus-related closures of day-care centres in NRW. "In this respect, parents who are front-line workers cannot in principle be given preferential consideration for childcare, also due to the lack of a legal basis in the NRW Child Education Act. Rather, all parents and above all, unfortunately, all children are equally affected by the bottlenecks due to the system," said Gruber.

The pandemic has left its mark everywhere. "The situation has got worse in almost all municipal day-care centres in recent months," Markus Schmitz from the press office confirmed in response to a GA query. The reasons for this are not only sickness but also the generally prevailing shortage of skilled workers. "As things stand, about a quarter of the staff in the municipal day-care centres are off sick," says Schmitz.

No far-reaching emergency plans

Emergency plans do not automatically take effect in such cases. "There are regulations within the individual day-care centres, but no central offers for children whose parents are dependent on care. This would not be justifiable from a pedagogical point of view, as young children depend on familiar caregivers. Moreover, it would not be feasible in terms of staffing," he says on behalf of the municipal facilities.

In order to ensure that children can still be cared for in the event of staff shortages, the advisory service for Protestant day-care centres relies on a "contingent solution". "The model provides the greatest possible planning security for parents and offers all children a continuous opportunity to attend the day care centre. If care times have to be reduced, the contingent model makes it possible for all children to be cared for three to four days a week, depending on the staffing situation," Silvia Franken explains in response to a GA enquiry.

What remains for affected parents to do if they have no care for their child at short notice? "Unfortunately, in such cases, we can only refer to private solutions - such as families using the day-care centre helping each other,” Markus Schmitz suggests.

SHORT-TERM ADMISSIONS Ukrainian children are cared for in day-care centres in Bonn According to information from the city, "a few Ukrainian children are currently being cared for in municipal day-care centres as guests with varying numbers of hours", the press office explains upon request. Fixed care contracts have not yet been concluded, "since on the one hand it is not yet clear whether and if so where in Bonn the families will stay and on the other hand there is hardly any room for admissions at present due to the shortage of skilled workers and the high demand," says Markus Schmitz.