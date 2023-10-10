Rocket fire, flight and fear Bonn youth group stranded in Israel
Bonn · A youth group from Bonn and a pastor from Duisdorf found themselves stranded in Israel. They report of rocket fire, fleeing and of being scared - situations they would never have imagined before.
While Michael Schuster is on the phone with Bonn, others are packing their bags into the Israeli car. Things have to move quickly. He must make sure that the ten young people who travelled to Israel with him on an exchange get home safe and sound. "I can't let them see that I'm worried and frightened. I'm a role model right now," the 38-year-old says.
Like these young people, several Bonn residents are or were stuck in Israel. They tell of rocket fire, flight and fear. Situations they would never have imagined before. The youth group originally wanted to leave on Sunday, but their flight was cancelled. On Monday, they got tickets for a flight to Istanbul. "The flight from Tel Aviv doesn't leave until Tuesday, but we are already going to the airport," Schuster explains.
The intercultural youth exchange between Bonn and Tamra has been happening since 2019. "The young people meet each other in both countries and realise, even though they live far away from each other, how close they actually are," says Schuster. In Tamra, the Bonn group was hosted by an Arab community and visited many places.
Young people experience curfew
That was until the attack. Then there was a curfew, streets were cordoned off. "Since then, we've been staying on site in a kind of youth centre and with host families, waiting to be picked up." But it quickly became clear that they were on their own: the Foreign Office announced that it would not fly any citizens out. "We have to do everything on our own. It's not easy because we have to travel together and the few flights that sporadically become available are quickly booked up," says Schuster.
So far, they haven't noticed much of the war itself. "A few planes and helicopters, it's not that crass here." But he knows that the situation can escalate quickly. Israel is about the size of Hesse, "The distances here are not great". It takes an hour and a half to get to Tel Aviv. Rockets can hit anywhere.
On Monday, fear and tension are still evident in Karl-Heinz Potthoff's face. The retired pastor, who lives in Duisdorf and occasionally holds services in the Trinitatiskirche in Endenich, was in Jerusalem with his daughter Sabine Einig and her family as well as a friend when Hamas fired rockets into the country on Saturday morning. Startled by the rocket alarm, Potthoff and his companions immediately set off for the south.
Escape via Jordan
We felt as if we were fleeing, he says. Fortunately, they had rental cars, so they could quickly reach their destination - the city of Eilat on the Gulf of Aqaba. The family had wanted to spend a few more days on holiday there. But on the same day, the decision was made: "We'll leave for Jordan and try to fly back to Germany from there." In Eilat, they had to return their rental cars. "We were not allowed to drive across the border in cars with Israeli licence plates," Potthoff explains. So the small group of travellers entered Jordan on foot. "Fortunately, that went without a hitch," the former pastor states with relief. "I am grateful that no one was hurt. We are also glad that we decided not to stay any longer." Especially as his wife had not travelled with him and was now worried at home. This Tuesday, they are scheduled to return to Bonn by plane from Amman.
Eva, a 24-year-old medical student, is already safely back home with her family in Endenich. She was travelling with her boyfriend in Israel at the time of the rocket attack. Before that, the future doctor had worked in a social project in Bethlehem and completed an internship in a hospital in Tel Aviv. "We heard about the rocket attack quickly and decided to go back to Tel Aviv immediately and fly out to Germany from there," the young woman reports. She was "extremely scared", so she and her boyfriend were glad to be able to change their flight. The airport was very busy. "People seemed stressed, but I was surprised that it remained quite calm and no panic broke out."
Breathing a sigh of relief after take-off
Then, in the evening, the bad news: their flight had been cancelled. What to do? "We spent the whole night on the internet trying to get another flight, no matter where to," Eva says. But they were obviously not the only ones who had that idea: time and again, the internet crashed due to overload. There was also a missile alarm, and everyone had to go into the bunker of the airport building. But later that night, the couple managed to book a flight to Amsterdam. Only when the plane had taken off early on Sunday morning did Eva and her boyfriend breathe a sigh of relief. They had previously watched passengers having to disembark again from planes that were already on the tarmac ready for take-off because of rocket alarms. "We already sensed in Israel that something was going to happen again at some point. People were restless. But I don't think anyone thought it would escalate like this." And how does she feel now about this experience? "I think I have to let it sink in first."
Kai Krämer works for the Bonn-based tour operator Phoenix-Reisen and has just helped to get a nine-person group out of Israel. "They are being taken from Galilee to Jordan," he says. There they were offered an alternative programme, which they all accepted. Instead of Jerusalem, the group will now visit the rock city of Petra. Afterwards, they will return to Germany by plane from Amman. A trip to Israel planned for this Wednesday with 25 participants has already been cancelled.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen and Nicolas Ottersbach; Translation: Jean Lennox)