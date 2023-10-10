Rocket fire, flight and fear: Bonn youth group stranded in Israel

Then, in the evening, the bad news: their flight had been cancelled. What to do? "We spent the whole night on the internet trying to get another flight, no matter where to," Eva says. But they were obviously not the only ones who had that idea: time and again, the internet crashed due to overload. There was also a missile alarm, and everyone had to go into the bunker of the airport building. But later that night, the couple managed to book a flight to Amsterdam. Only when the plane had taken off early on Sunday morning did Eva and her boyfriend breathe a sigh of relief. They had previously watched passengers having to disembark again from planes that were already on the tarmac ready for take-off because of rocket alarms. "We already sensed in Israel that something was going to happen again at some point. People were restless. But I don't think anyone thought it would escalate like this." And how does she feel now about this experience? "I think I have to let it sink in first."