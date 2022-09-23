Handicrafts, needlework and creative design : BonnKreativ fair takes place this weekend

BonnKreativ is sure to please handicraft enthusiasts. Foto: BonnKreativ Messe

Duisdorf For the sixth time, Bonn is hosting the BonnKreativ craft fair. More than 80 exhibitors will present their handicraft supplies and materials at the Telekom Dome this weekend. There will also be a colorful program.

The sixth edition of the "BonnKreativ" trade fair begins on September 24. "We are back and full of energy and great anticipation in the preparations for BonnKreativ 2022. After a break that lasted far too long, we are looking forward to finally welcoming visitors back live and in color together with great exhibitors in the fall," says Marvin Okken, organizer of the fair.

The fair, which will be held at the Telekom Dome (Basketsring 1), revolves around crafts, handicrafts and creative design. "Our assortment is varied and offers something for everyone. Visitors will find everything they need for creative design and handicrafts - whether they want to become hobby artists themselves at the many workshops, are looking for specific crafting tools, or want to gather ideas for their own creative projects at the numerous stands," says Okken.

More than 80 regional and international exhibitors will be on site. There will be workshops to participate in on both days. The organizer is raffling off several craft packages.

On Saturday, BonnKreativ is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Admission costs seven euros for adults, six euros for schoolchildren and university students. Children under seven get in free. Visitors can buy tickets in advance on the fair's homepage. There you will also find a general overview of the exhibitors, the workshops and a look at how to get there: https://www.bonnkreativmesse.de/