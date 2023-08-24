After water pipe burst in Bonn BonnNetz closes section of Breite Straße for repair work
Bonn · BonnNetz is currently repairing a burst water pipe in Breite Straße in the Nordstadt. For this, a section of the street has to be fully closed for probably two weeks.
After a water pipe burst in Breite Straße in Bonn's Nordstadt, BonnNetz has now started repair work. For this, a section of the street has to be fully closed.
According to BonnNetz, a pipe burst at a house water connection at number 104 last weekend. BonnNetz was able to find a temporary solution for the water supply for the residents. Now the leak must be repaired.
According to BonnNetz, the area Breite Straße/corner of Kölnstraße and Breite Straße/corner of Paulstraße will have to be fully closed for an estimated two weeks. Residents can drive in both directions to the construction site. As there are no turning possibilities, BonnNetz recommends to drive around the area.
