Too much garbage at weekends : Bonnorange overwhelmed by flood of waste in Hofgarten

The Hofgarten meadow resembles a garbage dump on Sunday afternoon. Foto: Martin Wein

Bonn Bonnorange currently finds itself unable to remove the flood of waste from the revelers on weekends. 4000 liters of garbage accumulate daily at the Hofgarten alone.

Cheap champagne and pizza boxes, used masks, plastic cups and a jute bag left lying around: Those who passed by on their Sunday walk in the Hofgarten after the thunderstorm in the morning could see an exhibition of a very special kind and quality. Colorfully distributed on the lawn, which for once this year had not dried up, lay the packaging waste that visitors had left behind the nights before. Only the specially placed garbage cans at the edge of the lawn were emptied. On the lawn, children were mindlessly playing soccer with a wine bottle. On the little walls all around, young people were eating food they had brought with them from other disposable containers.

Bonnorange spokesman Jérome Lefèvre confirmed this impression on Monday: "The Hofgartenwiese was not cleaned on Sunday. This was made up for on Monday," he reported in response to a GA inquiry. The reasoning is tantamount to a call for help to the urban community. "The amount of waste after Friday and Saturday nights exceeds any normal level in recent weeks. This requires cleaning measures like after a music festival," says Lefèvre. In addition to the Hofgarten, the neighboring Stadtgarten and the Bonn Rhine promenade below, the Rhine meadows and the Poppelsdorfer Allee are also affected, he said.

The municipal operation has already responded to the increased demand with 150 additional large garbage cans with an additional volume of almost 26,000 liters at hot spots in the city area, says Lefévre. According to his information, about 4,000 liters of waste accumulate on a single weekend day in the Hofgarten from trash cans alone - the capacity of an entire box truck. However, many users of the green space are not even willing to throw their trash into one of the garbage cans at the edge of the lawn. If the Hofgartenwiese is additionally covered with waste, then one can no longer speak of "regular waste accumulation". Bonnorange could not maintain staff for such cases.

Corona pandemic costs effectiveness

According to Lefèvre, nine employees are on duty on Sundays for a clean Bonn. Due to the pandemic, the vehicles are currently manned by a maximum of two people instead of the usual four. This costs additional effectiveness. Lefèvre took part in such an operation himself a few weeks ago. "That's when we first started on the banks of the Rhine. The work was so time-consuming that at that time we also only emptied the waste containers in the Hofgarten so that they could be used again," he reports. Consequently, last Sunday was not an isolated case.

Without a reorientation more garbage cans, higher cleaning intervals and associated clearly rising garbage fees are inevitable, warn the Bonnorange speaker. With two campaigns it advertises for a clean Bonn and under the slogan Bonn goes the deposit/recycling route for smaller resources consumption. Of course, it would be best if all the packaging waste did not arise in the first place, if more restaurateurs would offer deposit systems. In this respect, the pandemic has set back all efforts by years.

Original text: Martin Wein